Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere suspend most parking charges and enforcement

PUBLISHED: 10:27 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 25 March 2020

A parking enforcement officer in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Mia Jankowicz

Parking charges and parking enforcement have been mostly suspended in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

This came into effect from 8am yesterday in Hertsmere and they will review it over the coming weeks and react to any further developments where and when necessary.

However double yellow lines are still being enforced to stop any dangerous parking and to keep the traffic flowing.

Similarly, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council will not enforce resident permit or voucher schemes – and single yellow lines – until further notice.

But parking enforcement will focus on addressing safety concerns, such as dangerous parking on double yellow lines and ensuring the free flow of traffic.

For more information please contact parking services in Hertsmere via email cpz@hertsmere.gov.uk or for WHBC go to welhat.gov.uk/parking.

Hertsmere borough councillor Jean Heywood for Potters Bar, who is also the portfolio holder for transport, said: “The suspension of parking enforcement does also include the residential controlled parking zones.

“We recognise the concerns in residential areas where people are now at home. We’re facing exceptional challenges presented by the Coronavirus and we all need to play a role in responding to that.”

Any queries, please contact Hertsere parking services via email on cpz@hertsmere.gov.uk

For more information in Welwyn Hatfield go to welhat.gov.uk/parking.

