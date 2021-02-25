Students invited to take part in virtual careers fair

Published: 4:23 PM February 25, 2021

A virtual careers fair will run from March 1 to 5 for Welwyn Hatfield students - Credit: Photo by Lukas from Pexels

Welwyn Hatfield school students will have the chance to learn about careers and opportunities in businesses across the borough, at a virtual careers fair next month.

Designed for students in years 10 and 11 (16-18 year olds) and organised by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and PayPoint, the pre-recorded event is being run through the school’s online learning curriculum.

It features recorded interviews with local companies, providing information about their apprenticeship and graduate programmes, as well as employees talking about their jobs and advice they would give to young people hoping to get into their industry.

The virtual careers fair will run from March 1 to 5, to coincide with National Careers Week, but will remain online afterwards.

Eleven companies are taking part in industries ranging from retail to pharmaceuticals.

Councillor Bernard Sarson, executive member for regeneration, economic development and partnerships, said: “With so many careers fairs, careers talks and work experience cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope this online event will help to inspire our young people on their future career paths.”

Visit www.inwelwynhatfieldbusinessmatters.org.uk for more.