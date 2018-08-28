‘Stop feeding your families stolen meat’ warn Welwyn Hatfield police

Welwyn Hatfield South Policing team have tweeted a picture of lamb and needles. Picture: Wel/Hat South Police Archant

Police in Welwyn Hatfield have urged people not to buy stolen meat after discovering “warm” joints of lamb stored alongside needles.

The Welwyn Hatfield South policing team tweeted a picture of needles and joints of lamb this afternoon.

They said: “We have said this more than once.

“Drugs and shop theft are inextricably linked.

“Here is the warm meat with the needles and spoons.

“Who buys this stuff and feeds it to their families?

“Stop feeding the dealers !”

Officers added: “Stop feeding your families stolen meat.

“This is where it comes from - stored with drug needles and spoons.

“No-one can be happy feeding their family this.”