Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Stop feeding your families stolen meat’ warn Welwyn Hatfield police

PUBLISHED: 16:46 09 January 2019

Welwyn Hatfield South Policing team have tweeted a picture of lamb and needles. Picture: Wel/Hat South Police

Welwyn Hatfield South Policing team have tweeted a picture of lamb and needles. Picture: Wel/Hat South Police

Archant

Police in Welwyn Hatfield have urged people not to buy stolen meat after discovering “warm” joints of lamb stored alongside needles.

The Welwyn Hatfield South policing team tweeted a picture of needles and joints of lamb this afternoon.

They said: “We have said this more than once.

“Drugs and shop theft are inextricably linked.

“Here is the warm meat with the needles and spoons.

“Who buys this stuff and feeds it to their families?

“Stop feeding the dealers !”

Officers added: “Stop feeding your families stolen meat.

“This is where it comes from - stored with drug needles and spoons.

“No-one can be happy feeding their family this.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Burglars steal safe from house in Welwyn Garden City

Burglars broke into a house in Welwyn Garden City and stole a safe.

Most Read

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Collin Quaner and Anthony Pilkington. Picture: PA

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

17 skeletons were found decapitated Picture: ARCHAEOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

‘Stop feeding your families stolen meat’ warn Welwyn Hatfield police

Welwyn Hatfield South Policing team have tweeted a picture of lamb and needles. Picture: Wel/Hat South Police

Final quarter proves costly as Welwyn start New Year with loss to league leaders

Chris Kemp landed a penalty for Welwyn at Belsize Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

National Trophy cyclo-cross disappointment for Welwyn Wheelers’ Joe Kiely

Welwyn Wheelers' Joe Kiely (right) was third on the day and overall after the final round of the National Trophy Cyclo-cross series. Picture: WELWYN WHEELERS

Welwyn Hatfield Council makes new call for sites to build on

L: Inspector Melvyn Middleton at a Local Plan hearing in 2017. R: Welwyn Hatfield green belt land. Picture: WHBC/Save Symondshyde

Welwyn Hatfield MP calls for freeze on Gosling Sports Hall closure

Welwyn Hatfield's MP Grant Shapps has called for a moratorium on the closure of Gosling sports hall. Picture: Danny Loo/Grant Shapps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists