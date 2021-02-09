11 beautiful pictures show snow day fun in Welwyn Hatfield
- Credit: Ginny Simpson
Our readers have sent in more pictures of themselves enjoying the recent snowfall throughout Welwyn Hatfield.
The Met Office is still forecasting frequent snow showers - which may lead to travel disruption in places until tomorrow.
Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
There is a small chance of longer travel delays in places with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
Hertfordshire County Council has asked people to only travel if your journey is essential and be sure you are aware of the latest driving conditions.
But if people are staying home, they can enjoy the snow in the parks and outside their homes in the borough - as many of our readers did.
The fantastic photos show residents enjoying making snowmen, snow angels and having snowball fights.
