11 beautiful pictures show snow day fun in Welwyn Hatfield

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:02 AM February 9, 2021   
Ice and snow in Welwyn Garden City

Ice and snow in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Ginny Simpson

Our readers have sent in more pictures of themselves enjoying the recent snowfall throughout Welwyn Hatfield. 

The Met Office is still forecasting frequent snow showers - which may lead to travel disruption in places until tomorrow. 

Snow in Welwyn Hatfield 2020

Snow in Welwyn Hatfield 2020 - Credit: Amanda Jane Broomfield

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

Snow in Welwyn Hatfield 2020

Snow in Welwyn Hatfield 2020 - Credit: Jayne Garside-Neville

There is a small chance of longer travel delays in places with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel. 

Snow in Welwyn Hatfield 2020

Snow in Welwyn Hatfield 2020 - Credit: Chloe Farmer

Hertfordshire County Council has asked people to only travel if your journey is essential and be sure you are aware of the latest driving conditions. 

But if people are staying home, they can enjoy the snow in the parks and outside their homes in the borough -  as many of our readers did.

Snow in Welwyn Hatfield 2020

Toby and Milo in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Suzi Girdler Brown

The fantastic photos show residents enjoying making snowmen, snow angels and having snowball fights.

Snow in Welwyn Hatfield 2020

Snow in Welwyn Hatfield 2020 - Credit: Martine Underwood

Ice and snow in Welwyn Garden City

Ice and snow in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Ginny Simpson

Ice and snow in Welwyn Garden City

Ice and snow in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Ginny Simpson

Snow in Welwyn Hatfield 2020

Reilly Kai Lennox, 9, from Hatfield ‘ A Boy and his snowman’ - Credit: Christie Lennox

Snow in Welwyn Hatfield 2020

Snow in Welwyn Hatfield 2020 - Credit: Amanda Jane Broomfield

Snow in Welwyn Hatfield 2020

Snow in Welwyn Hatfield 2020 - Credit: Chloe Farmer

