Mobility service for shoppers axed by council

A shop mobility service that handed out free scooters to those out shopping in WGC has been axed by the borough council.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s cabinet made the decision on Tuesday, December 1 after there were 347 scooter bookings last year, down from 622 in the previous year – a 56 per cent drop.

The council said: “The decision to cease a council service is never taken lightly. However, a number of factors have led to this.

“The demand for the Welwyn Hatfield Shop Mobility service has reduced by almost 50 per cent over the past two years. Since the service was suspended in March this year due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, we have only had one enquiry from the public about the service.

“With the purchase of mobility scooters now being more affordable for many users, the Shop Mobility service is no longer delivering value for money for our residents. The annual efficiency savings are estimated to be approximately £21,960, and it’s strongly felt that this can be better used going back into our most needed frontline services.

“There are a number of options to the future use of the scooters with the preference being to recycle them through an appropriate charity for use in the community. Where this is not possible, we will ensure they are disposed of safely. No decision has been made at present.”