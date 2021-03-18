Self-isolating residents supported with home visits today

Published: 5:17 PM March 18, 2021

"If you’re self-isolating, you don’t need to do it alone" - Credit: WHBC

Help will be on the doorstep today for hundreds of Hertfordshire residents playing their part by self-isolating.

The county’s 10 district and borough councils, supported by Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, have had teams out and about as part of Self-Isolation Support Day, visiting homes to provide help and advice to people who must self-isolate, either having tested positive for COVID-19 or told they must do so by NHS Test and Trace.

The purpose of the focused activity today is to check on people’s health and wellbeing while they are self-isolating, and to make sure they are aware of the support available through HertsHelp, which can assist with issues such as collecting shopping and vital medical supplies as well as money and debt concerns.

HertsHelp can be reached by phoning 0300 123 4044, by email info@hertshelp.net and at www.hertshelp.net while other agencies are also on hand to help anyone self-isolating, such as the Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Helpline on 08 088 088 088 and Drug and Alcohol Recovery Services on 0800 652 3169.

Jim McManus, director of public health for Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We understand that self-isolating can be extremely difficult for many people, but it is absolutely vital if we are to prevent the virus from spreading and, ultimately, to save lives. We want to make sure everyone is aware that help, including practical advice, is available if they need it.

“We’re urging everybody to keep playing their part. Our residents have been amazing in doing the right things to help to reduce transmission of Covid-19 over the last year but we must keep going – if we do, we can start to think about getting back to the types of lives we enjoyed before the pandemic.”

Nick Long, corporate director public protection, planning and governance, Welwyn Hatfield Council said: “The community spirit in Welwyn Hatfield has been truly inspirational over the last year, with everyone pulling together to support each other and keep each other safe.

“These are tough times for us, especially those who are self-isolating. We know that some of our residents could be really struggling but don’t know that help is available. Our teams will be able to provide that advice and support to help them safely get through it.”

Morris Bright, leader of Hertsmere Borough Council said: “The big message behind this day of action is that if you’re self-isolating, you don’t need to do it alone.

“There is support available through HertsHelp for anyone who has to self-isolate, whether it’s help to get shopping or medicine, concerns about money or you just need to have a chat.

“The important thing is that every day you self-isolate when told to do so, you are helping to stop the spread of the virus, which means you are literally saving lives and helping us all move out of lockdown.”