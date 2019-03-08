Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Hatfield primary school is given life-saving piece of equipment

PUBLISHED: 10:56 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 20 March 2019

SADs UK volunteer Mark Seth at the defibrillator training at St Johns C of E Primary School. Picture: DANNY LOO

SADs UK volunteer Mark Seth at the defibrillator training at St Johns C of E Primary School. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

A charity member has donated a defibrillator to a Welwyn Hatfield primary school in memory of his wife who died suddenly in 2011.

SADS UK member Mark Seth gave the piece of life-saving equipment to St John’s Church of England Primary School in Digswell to honour his wife Laura Radcliffe-Seth, who died when they were on holiday in Cyprus.

Mark is working with the charity to increase the number of defibrillators in schools.

The school held a defibrillator training session on Friday, March 1.

Anne Jolly, of SADS UK, said: “SADS UK is grateful to Mark for making this possible and is pleased to organize the defibrillator and training at St John’s C of E Primary School.

“Using CPR alone provides a 5 per cent chance of survival but early use of the defibrillator as well increases the chance of survival to over 50 per cent.

“This is why SADS UK and its members are so passionate about putting this life-saving equipment in schools.”

For further information about getting a defibrillator telephone 01277 811215 or email info@sadsuk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police cordon off Welwyn Garden City road after man suffers serious head injury

Police in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police called after men follow young girls in Welwyn Garden City

Two girls were approached by men in Hilly Fields in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Police appeal after man seriously hurt in Welwyn Garden City

Police are on the scene in Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Child, 7, rescued after vehicle rolls into Stanborough Lake

Stanborough Lakes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Heroes save trapped seven-year-old boy in Welwyn Garden City after van rolls into lake

Stanborough Lakes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Police cordon off Welwyn Garden City road after man suffers serious head injury

Police in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police called after men follow young girls in Welwyn Garden City

Two girls were approached by men in Hilly Fields in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Police appeal after man seriously hurt in Welwyn Garden City

Police are on the scene in Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Child, 7, rescued after vehicle rolls into Stanborough Lake

Stanborough Lakes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Heroes save trapped seven-year-old boy in Welwyn Garden City after van rolls into lake

Stanborough Lakes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

GLL launches £260,000 fund to get Welwyn Hatfield active

Badminton players using the courts at Gosling sports hall. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Potters Bar crash

A motorcyclist was injured in a collision in Potters Bar this morning. Picture: Nina Morgan

Potters Bar fail Cambridge exam, but seconds within touching distance of title

Ed Whybrow drives forward. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Hatfield primary school is given life-saving piece of equipment

SADs UK volunteer Mark Seth at the defibrillator training at St Johns C of E Primary School. Picture: DANNY LOO

Interest in reopening café at New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City

The cafe at the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City may reopen soon. Picture: Alan Davies.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists