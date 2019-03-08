Welwyn Hatfield primary school is given life-saving piece of equipment

SADs UK volunteer Mark Seth at the defibrillator training at St Johns C of E Primary School. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A charity member has donated a defibrillator to a Welwyn Hatfield primary school in memory of his wife who died suddenly in 2011.

SADS UK member Mark Seth gave the piece of life-saving equipment to St John’s Church of England Primary School in Digswell to honour his wife Laura Radcliffe-Seth, who died when they were on holiday in Cyprus.

Mark is working with the charity to increase the number of defibrillators in schools.

The school held a defibrillator training session on Friday, March 1.

Anne Jolly, of SADS UK, said: “SADS UK is grateful to Mark for making this possible and is pleased to organize the defibrillator and training at St John’s C of E Primary School.

“Using CPR alone provides a 5 per cent chance of survival but early use of the defibrillator as well increases the chance of survival to over 50 per cent.

“This is why SADS UK and its members are so passionate about putting this life-saving equipment in schools.”

For further information about getting a defibrillator telephone 01277 811215 or email info@sadsuk.org.