Welwyn Hatfield suicide helpline needs donations

A Welwyn Hatfield suicide helpline is appealing for donations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Samaritans volunteers from Welwyn Garden City, Welwyn and Hatfield are currently travelling – with government permission – to the branch HQ in Ware to take calls and emails 24/7.

Branch director Susannah Fenton said: “For over 50 years our branch has been there for callers needing support.

“We have been able to continue our support through these difficult times by ensuring that we are continually monitoring and adjusting how we adhere to distancing and hygiene guidelines in the branch.

“However, we are facing a significant loss of funding due to the cancellation of fundraising activities, events and collections for the foreseeable future. If local businesses and residents who normally support us would consider donating to us online, it will help us to continue our vital work.”

The branch has a Virgin Money Giving donations page – tinyurl.com/se2gx9p.

A donation as little as £5 will help volunteers to answer a call for help from someone struggling to cope and be there when people need support the most.

Those worried about their own mental health or someone else during the coronavirus outbreak can find some useful online resources and advice at www.samaritans.org.