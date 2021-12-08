Policing priorities announced for Welwyn Hatfield

SNT Inspector Andrew Palfreyman said: "I would like to say a big thank you to all the residents who took the time to submit their feedback." - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) has announced its new policing priorities.

The SNT is responsible for fixing short and long-term neighbourhood issues such as anti-social behaviour and they work with local partners, including the council.

The team is split into three; North, South and West. Every three months, priorities are chosen for each area.

Following engagement with the public, the team have chosen the following priorities:

Welwyn Hatfield North – led by Sergeant Emma Francis

· Anti-social behaviour in Welwyn Garden City town centre

· Anti-social behaviour at Woodhall shops

· Speeding in the Digswell Hill area, including Digswell Road, Hertford Road and Station Road

Welwyn Hatfield West – led by Sergeant Alex Smedley

· Anti-social behaviour in Hatfield town centre and the Comet Way/Galleria area

· Drugs in Lemsford Road

· Speeding in Salisbury Village

Welwyn Hatfield South – led by Sergeant Dan Bales

· Anti-social behaviour and off-road bikes in Dellsome Lane

· Anti-social behaviour in Goldings House

· Speeding in Bluebridge Road