Policing priorities announced for Welwyn Hatfield
- Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary
The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) has announced its new policing priorities.
The SNT is responsible for fixing short and long-term neighbourhood issues such as anti-social behaviour and they work with local partners, including the council.
The team is split into three; North, South and West. Every three months, priorities are chosen for each area.
Following engagement with the public, the team have chosen the following priorities:
Welwyn Hatfield North – led by Sergeant Emma Francis
· Anti-social behaviour in Welwyn Garden City town centre
· Anti-social behaviour at Woodhall shops
· Speeding in the Digswell Hill area, including Digswell Road, Hertford Road and Station Road
Welwyn Hatfield West – led by Sergeant Alex Smedley
· Anti-social behaviour in Hatfield town centre and the Comet Way/Galleria area
· Drugs in Lemsford Road
· Speeding in Salisbury Village
Welwyn Hatfield South – led by Sergeant Dan Bales
· Anti-social behaviour and off-road bikes in Dellsome Lane
· Anti-social behaviour in Goldings House
· Speeding in Bluebridge Road