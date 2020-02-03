Welwyn Hatfield group wants parents to embrace reusable nappies

Reusable nappies are more better for the environment.

A voluntary group is trying to encourage parents from across Welwyn Hatfield to give reusable nappies a go and dispel the misconceptions surrounding them.

Welwyn & Hatfield Reusable Nappy Group is working to help parents reduce their environmental impact and highlight the fact that reusable nappies are 'nothing to turn your nose up at'.

Disposable nappies take over 500 years to breakdown in landfill, and the UK currently throws away around three billion disposable nappies every year.

A baby can use around 5,000 nappies, if not more, by the time they are potty trained - which takes roughly 2.5 years.

In 2017 nearly 1,400 babies were born in Welwyn Hatfield, which would mean that up to 3.8 million nappies have entered the landfill since then, just from Welwyn Hatfield.

Group founder, Laura O'Malley, set up the group after having her first baby last year. She said: "I was aware of cloth nappies before I had my daughter and applied for the free trial kit from Welwyn Hatfield Council before she was born. "Since getting started I haven't looked back, however I have met lots of parents who mentioned they had wanted to use cloth but didn't know where to start, felt overwhelmed by the information online or were swayed by the rumours that it would be too time consuming, difficult, disgusting etc."

Welwyn & Hatfield Reusable Nappy Group, who also run a Facebook support group, hold monthly free drop-in sessions which are open to all parents and carers of babies and young children who wear nappies.

People can come along and ask for advice, watch demos and meet other like-minded parents, who all support one another.

The group is also keen to stress that cloth nappies are not an all-or-nothing commitment: "We're not here to bash disposable nappies, they have their place -- some of our members replace one or two nappies a day/a week with cloth, others use cloth during the day and disposables at night, many still use disposables when they go on holiday.

"But if we can support parents to replace even just one disposable a day with a cloth nappy, one family alone would save almost 1,000 nappies from landfill during that child's 'nappy lifetime'."

To find out more or get a free reusable nappy starter pack for yourself visit here.