Weekly support sessions for domestic abuse start in Hatfield

Council officers, Zoe Keyte and Natalie Holmes, at the sunflower sessions.

Those affected by domestic abuse now have access to drop-in sessions in Hatfield.

Safer Places - a charity that provides services to men, women and children affected by all forms of domestic abuse - will support the weekly Sunflower drop-in sessions organised by the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Partnership.

The service is aimed at supporting anyone in the borough affected by domestic abuse, whether directly or indirectly by a friend or relative.

It will give advice on housing options, legal advice and guidance on potential enforcement action against the abuser.

The service is also for anyone who needs to talk through their options or get more information about other agencies that might be able to offer help and support.

"The Sunflower drop-in provides an important range of services for men and woman across Welwyn Hatfield, and it's fantastic news that Safer Places will be attending the sessions, helping to give even more expert advice, information and support to some of our most vulnerable residents," Sian Chambers, head of community and housing strategy at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said.

"Anyone who comes to a session can rest assured that all of the services are free and confidential, including the domestic abuse helpline, which is free to call and not listed on phone bills."

The sessions take place every Tuesday, from 9.15am to 11am at Gracemead House in Hatfield's Woods Avenue.

If you have been in contact with domestic abuse, call Safer Places 24/7 03301 025811 or Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Line 08 088 088 088.