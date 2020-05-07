Gallery

Welwyn Hatfield residents say ‘thank you’ to key workers

A tribute to the NHS on a gate in Digswell Hill, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Lauren Alder Archant

People in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar have created displays, turned fountains blue and sent personal messages to thank NHS staff and key workers.

Matt Smith cut a 'Thank You NHS' message into Birchwood Playing Fields in Hatfield. Picture: Gary Perlmutter. Matt Smith cut a 'Thank You NHS' message into Birchwood Playing Fields in Hatfield. Picture: Gary Perlmutter.

Kate Stuart, from Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust, said: “To the Welwyn and Hatfield School Nurses team, wishing you all the best with your deployment. We can do this!

“I can’t wait until we are back together again. Love Kate x.”

Zoe Gouldthorpe, from Hatfield, said: “I would like to say a massive thank you and thumbs up to my husband AJ Gouldthorpe a postie, who has continued to deliver letters and parcels throughout the pandemic.

Staff from Bluebird Care in Welwyn Hatfield clapping for key workers at the Welwyn Garden City fountain. Picture: Ellen Bennett Staff from Bluebird Care in Welwyn Hatfield clapping for key workers at the Welwyn Garden City fountain. Picture: Ellen Bennett

“He is doing a fantastic job without any proper protection in these unprecedented times. He is the kindest, happiest man I know and is always smiling, making people laugh and stopping for a chat wherever he goes.

“He really is the best postie ever. A truly top man!”