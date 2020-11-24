Lockdowners in Welwyn Hatfield turn to home online fitness classes again

The demand for online fitness classes rose again during the second lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto /RobertoDavid focusandblur

Welwyn Hatfield’s second lockdown has seen a surge in online fitness apps according to new research by Better.

Since the UK Government ordered all gyms and leisure centres in England to close between November 5 and December 2 as part of the second national lockdown in response to COVID-19, Better put its exercise programme online.

During the first week of lockdown, the findings are that ‘Ten Minute Abs’ is the favourite workout, followed by ‘Zumba’ and ‘Stretch for Relaxation’.

Additionally 50 per cent more customers searched for online exercise classes compared to the first week of the previous lockdown in March and 15 per cent of customers chose mental health type classes including Yoga, Mindfulness and Tai Chi.

Gyms are due to reopen and operate in the same manner as they did before lockdown.

Following the end of the first lockdown earlier this year Jason Lombard, club director with énergie Fitness in Hatfield, told this paper about the changes made to keep his gym safe.

He said at the time: “Members will have to book in advance through the app to come to the gym.

“We have got the booking app and each session is 60 minutes, once a day and there will be a 15 minutes down time where intense cleaning will take place.”

Craig Woodward, partnership manager for Welwyn Hatfield, said: “We know people in Welwyn Hatfield really missed getting into their local leisure centre during the first lockdown and the same seems be the case during lockdown 2.0.

“Demand for Better’s online fitness offer has grown again and we want to meet our customers’ needs, whatever the circumstances.

“There’s now mounting evidence that looking after your overall health and managing your weight are key to boosting your immune system against the virus this winter.

“Now that dark and dank streets and parks are less attractive for exercise, online options from the comfort of your own home are picking up in popularity once more.

“As a social enterprise, it’s in our DNA to support local communities and we are determined to do our bit to ensure Britons come out the other side of the pandemic in the best physical and mental condition possible.”