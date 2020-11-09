Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield thanked for ‘wonderful’ virtual Remembrance Sunday service

PUBLISHED: 07:25 10 November 2020

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council held a virtual Remembrance Day service in 2020. Picture: WHBC

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council held a virtual Remembrance Day service in 2020. Picture: WHBC

Archant

Welwyn Hatfield held a virtual Remembrance Sunday service online to remember the fallen.

Mayor Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Roger Trigg said: “Thank you to everybody who joined our virtual Remembrance Sunday service.

“It was wonderful to see so many of you watching the video so that we could still remember together in these very challenging and difficult times.

“For anyone who missed the service, it’s still available to view on our Facebook page @welwynhatfield.”

The online service was led in prayer by the Reverend Jenny Fennell, Father Darren Collins, Deacon Linda Kinchenton and Father Norbert Fernandes and featured a rendition of ‘I Vow to Thee, My Country’ and a reading from St John’s Gospel by Mayor Trigg.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council held a virtual Remembrance Day service in 2020. Picture: WHBCWelwyn Hatfield Borough Council held a virtual Remembrance Day service in 2020. Picture: WHBC

The Royal British Legion also attended virtually.

Local councillors also marked Remembrance Day in Welwyn, and Digswell with laying of the wreaths and the Last Post played.

