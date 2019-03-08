Welwyn Hatfield council slammed over 'mountains of rubbish' at recycling bins

The leader of Welwyn Hatfield's Liberal Democrats group has blasted the borough council over the "mountains of rubbish" at its recycling bins.

Councillor Malcolm Cowan said facilities at Moors Walk, Haldens, Waitrose, Church Road and Woodhall in Welwyn Garden City were all overflowing last weekend.

Mr Cowan pointed to the climate emergency motion signed by all political parties at a Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council meeting in June, with the "absolute basic" being proper recycling facilities.

"The council will rightly say people should not dump their paper and card on the ground, but we have to make it easy to recycle, not hard," he said.

"Anyone going off for a day and wanting to recycle their waste on the way is not going to want to take it with them when the bins are full.

"All the sites had black sacks as well - I can only imagine what is in those.

"This is far from the first time the collection system has failed - why has the problem not been sorted? The council needs to step up, and fast."

In response, a Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council spokeswoman said: "Unfortunately, not all recycling banks were emptied on schedule during the last week of August and the first week of September.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time, and can confirm all banks are now being emptied as usual.

"All textile, paper and cardboard banks are emptied a minimum of once a week, with additional collections made at our busier sites, including Moors Walk, The Common, Waitrose, Woodhall and Morrisons. Glass, plastics and cans are collected every other week. Last year we collected more than 500 tonnes from all of the recycling banks in the borough.

"We would like to remind residents not to leave any items around the banks if they are full, and materials should also be put loose into the banks and not in plastic bags. Please report any full banks to us by calling 01707 357000."

For more information about recycling - including recycling banks and centres, and ways to reduce waste - visit welhat.gov.uk/rubbish-and-recycling.