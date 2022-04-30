Welwyn Hatfield Times readers share their cutest pictures for National Pet Month

Published:
2:00 PM April 30, 2022
For National Pet Month, we asked WHT readers to send in pictured of their furry (and sometimes fanged) friends.
Hundreds of readers responded with photos of dogs, cats, tortoises, mice and more.
See if your pet made it into our gallery below!
Little Dave the bulldog
- Credit: Mick Goodedge
Nibbles enjoying his dinner
- Credit: Vanessa Collins
Peanut the dog with Gary the snail
- Credit: Natalya Norris
Poppy the Maine Coon
- Credit: Sharon Roberts
Reggie the dog covered in dirt
- Credit: Janine Hollier
Ronnie snuggled up to sleep
- Credit: Verity Bothick
Bowser the musk turtle
- Credit: Louise Musicka
Ross the guinea pig
- Credit: Emma Goldsmith
Rua the springer with his cousin Sparky
- Credit: Julie Sharp
Sheldon the tortoise
- Credit: Dee Boyes
Stewie ready for the football last year
- Credit: Nikki Roberts
Teddy the dog
- Credit: Debbie James
Tipsy the cat
- Credit: Alex Pye
Millie the cat
- Credit: Miranda Knowles
Millie and Pippa
- Credit: Nicky Brown
Mouse, who was rescued at two weeks old
- Credit: Lorraine Ward
Bailey on his first birthday
- Credit: Drew Richardson
Fendi and her puppy
- Credit: Billy Woodward
Albie the dog
- Credit: Leigh Stoten