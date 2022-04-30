News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times readers share their cutest pictures for National Pet Month

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:00 PM April 30, 2022
Ziggy the tortoise

Ziggy the tortoise - Credit: Laura Hall

For National Pet Month, we asked WHT readers to send in pictured of their furry (and sometimes fanged) friends.

Hundreds of readers responded with photos of dogs, cats, tortoises, mice and more.

See if your pet made it into our gallery below!

Little Dave the bulldog

Little Dave the bulldog - Credit: Mick Goodedge

Nibbles enjoying his dinner

Nibbles enjoying his dinner - Credit: Vanessa Collins

Peanut the dog with Gary the snail

Peanut the dog with Gary the snail - Credit: Natalya Norris

Poppy the Maine Coon

Poppy the Maine Coon - Credit: Sharon Roberts

Reggie the dog covered in dirt

Reggie the dog covered in dirt - Credit: Janine Hollier

Ronnie snuggled up to sleep

Ronnie snuggled up to sleep - Credit: Verity Bothick

Bowser the musk turtle

Bowser the musk turtle - Credit: Louise Musicka

Ross the guinea pig

Ross the guinea pig - Credit: Emma Goldsmith

Rua the springer with his cousin Sparky

Rua the springer with his cousin Sparky - Credit: Julie Sharp

Sheldon the tortoise

Sheldon the tortoise - Credit: Dee Boyes

Stewie ready for the football last year

Stewie ready for the football last year - Credit: Nikki Roberts

Teddy the dog

Teddy the dog - Credit: Debbie James

Tipsy the cat 

Tipsy the cat - Credit: Alex Pye

Millie the cat

Millie the cat - Credit: Miranda Knowles

Millie and Pippa

Millie and Pippa - Credit: Nicky Brown

Mouse, who was rescued at two weeks old

Mouse, who was rescued at two weeks old - Credit: Lorraine Ward

Bailey on his first birthday

Bailey on his first birthday - Credit: Drew Richardson

Fendi and her puppy

Fendi and her puppy - Credit: Billy Woodward

Albie the dog

Albie the dog - Credit: Leigh Stoten


