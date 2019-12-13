General Election 2019: Welwyn Hatfield reaction

Conservative MP Grant Shapps has increased his majority in Welwyn Hatfield - saying it's a "huge privilege to represent the constituency again".

Mr Shapps won with 27,394 votes in total, while Labour's Rosie Newbigging saw a 5.2 per cent downturn in votes and the Liberal Democrats' Paul Zukowskyi gained 5.3 per cent.

The Conservative's majority is now 10,955, thousands more than the previous election, which is a result reflective of the picture nationwide.

Mr Shapps tweeted a video saying: "It is a huge privilege to get to represent this consitutency again.

"I really hope that this is a time in politics where some of the rancor and division and some of the raucous nature of politics for the last few years can start to normalise.

"This country has been through enormous turmoil which has lasted the last three and a half years.

"The message I got more than anything else was we just want to get beyond this moment, we just have had enough and we want to move on as a country.

"I really hope now that with a majority and with a direction, it is now possible for that to happen."

Labour's Rosie Newbigging said: "I am deeply concerned and fearful for the millions of people who have already been on the receiving end of a decade of Tory austerity and a horribly divisive Brexit policy.

"Children, students, disabled people, pensioners, migrants, elderly people and many many more are leading desperately difficult lives in a very hostile environment under the Tories.

"I was supported by a truly magnificent campaign team, I fought hard to promote an alternative agenda with our visionary manifesto.

"I spoke to thousands of people in Welwyn Hatfield, many of whom shared some really heart rending experiences of how they are suffering under Tory rule.

"The Labour Party in Welwyn Hatfield has been strengthened by a brilliant, hard fought campaign.

"I will continue to support the campaign and our immediate task will be to take control of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council next May - We shall overcome."

Green's Oliver Sayers, said: "Obviously The Green Party are disappointed that a party with both a poor track record regarding the environment and also the weakest manifesto pledges has gained power.

"It was however a positive night for The Green Party both locally and on a national level with an increase in the vote share across the board.

"To double our vote in Welwyn Hatfield since the last election is a positive reflection of how significant matters effecting the climate increasingly are to local voters and moving forward we will continue to be involved as much as we can in local politics in order to make Welwyn Hatfield a greener and fairer community."

Liberal Democrat candidate Paul Zukowskyi has been contacted for a comment.