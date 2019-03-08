Welwyn Hatfield mayor raises flag to honour our armed forces

Armed Forces Day took place yesterday at the council offices in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC. Archant

A flag has been raised in Welwyn Garden City ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

Welyn Hatfield mayor Roger Trigg raised the flag at the borough council's offices at Campus East yesterday, paying tribute to the armed forces community for their "hard work and dedication to our country and keeping us safe".

"This event takes place all over the UK and is a small way to recognise, celebrate and remember our past, present and future armed forces personnel," said Cllr Trigg.

Cllr Glyn Hayes - who served in the Royal Engineers for eight years and is now a community champion to promote the Armed Forces Covenant - added: "Returning from service can be a difficult time, but the Armed Forces Covenant aims to make the process easier by offering support and gratitude to veterans.

"We are committed to supporting forces personnel and their families, and helping them continue to contribute to society."

The event was well attended by the Royal British Legion, Royal Navy Association, cadets, students, councillors and residents.

Among the events to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday is a 'Through The Decades' performance by The Barn-Ettes at WGC's Royal Nay Association Club in Black Fan Road (off Mundells) from 8.30pm.