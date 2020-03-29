Have you seen rainbows in Welwyn Hatfield windows?

Stephanie Robinson's boys drew rainbows onto their windows. Picture: Stephanie Robinson Archant

Residents of Welwyn Hatfield have been placing pictures of rainbows in their windows in an effort to maintain positivity and hope throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Danielle West's children's rainbows. Picture: Danielle West Danielle West's children's rainbows. Picture: Danielle West

A variety of pictures and posters have been drawn or painted by children, often featuring messages encouraging people to stay inside or show support for the NHS.

A large Facebook group called “Rainbow Trail” has amassed more than 130,000 members. They encourage people to “create rainbow pictures and stick them in your window for children to find on walks, especially during this hard time of self isolation.”

Lucy Red Rush's effort. Picture: Lucy Red Rush Lucy Red Rush's effort. Picture: Lucy Red Rush

The group adds: “You can be as creative as you like using pens, paints or anything you have to make one.”

Sticking rainbow pictures in windows or outside houses has been very popular in the UK over the past week or two.

Rainbows in Rhian Kazwini's windows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Rhian Kazwini Rainbows in Rhian Kazwini's windows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Rhian Kazwini

People also took to their windows to give the NHS a round of applause at 8pm yesterday.

Jenni Benton's son and his rainbow in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Jenni Benton Jenni Benton's son and his rainbow in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Jenni Benton

In Chloe Carver's flat in Hatfield In Chloe Carver's flat in Hatfield

Amanda Beach's children's designs are up in her windows. Picture: Amanda Beach Amanda Beach's children's designs are up in her windows. Picture: Amanda Beach

