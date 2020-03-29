Have you seen rainbows in Welwyn Hatfield windows?
Residents of Welwyn Hatfield have been placing pictures of rainbows in their windows in an effort to maintain positivity and hope throughout the coronavirus crisis.
A variety of pictures and posters have been drawn or painted by children, often featuring messages encouraging people to stay inside or show support for the NHS.
A large Facebook group called “Rainbow Trail” has amassed more than 130,000 members. They encourage people to “create rainbow pictures and stick them in your window for children to find on walks, especially during this hard time of self isolation.”
The group adds: “You can be as creative as you like using pens, paints or anything you have to make one.”
Sticking rainbow pictures in windows or outside houses has been very popular in the UK over the past week or two.
People also took to their windows to give the NHS a round of applause at 8pm yesterday.