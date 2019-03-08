Welwyn Garden City's Race for Life and Pretty Muddy 2019 in pictures

Pretty Muddy 5K Stanborough Park. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Welwyn Hatfield's Race for Life and Pretty Muddy events raised nearly £150,000 over the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pretty Muddy 5K Stanborough Park. Picture: Karyn Haddon Pretty Muddy 5K Stanborough Park. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The annual fundraiser for Cancer Research UK returned to Stanborough Park in WGC, raising a total of £146,800.

More than 700 hundred individuals willingly dragged themselves through Saturday's Pretty Muddy 5k course, which saw them scramble over obstacles and crawl through the mud.

You may also want to watch:

Then on Sunday nearly 800 people took part in the decidely cleaner Race for Life 5k.

Pretty Muddy 5K Stanborough Park. Picture: Karyn Haddon Pretty Muddy 5K Stanborough Park. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Event manager Annie Ashwell said: "We had a fantastic weekend raising vital funds and getting Pretty Muddy in the process! The atmosphere was electric and the sun shone all weekend.

"By taking part in Race for Life and raising money, participants are playing a crucial role in helping to turn discoveries made in the lab into new, better treatments for patients across Hertfordshire and throughout the UK. That's why every person and every penny raised counts."

Pretty Muddy 5K Stanborough Park. Picture: Karyn Haddon Pretty Muddy 5K Stanborough Park. Picture: Karyn Haddon

If you are interested in taking part in a Cancer Research UK event visit raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org.