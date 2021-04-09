What pubs are reopening in Welwyn and Hatfield on April 12?

Published: 11:39 AM April 9, 2021 Updated: 11:45 AM April 9, 2021

The Grandison, Lytton Arms and The North Star are among a number of pubs reopening gardens in our area on April 12. - Credit: Facebook

Barrels of beer are arriving and excitement is building as pub gardens prepare to reopen on Monday, with lockdown restrictions easing across the country.

You can find the perfect spot for a pint with our interactive map and list of pubs in our area who will be welcoming back punters on April 12.

Pub gardens opening up on April 12:

The Rose and Crown, Welwyn

The Wellington, Welwyn

The White Horse, Welwyn

Cowper Arms, Welwyn

The Waggoners, Welwyn

North Star, Welwyn

The Sheldan Inn, Welwyn Garden City

The Doctors Tonic, Welwyn Garden City

Attimore Hall, Welwyn Garden City

The Chieftain, Welwyn Garden City

Pear Tree Inn, Welwyn Garden City

Hollybush, Welwyn Garden City

The Sun Inn, Welwyn Garden City

Long Arm Short Arm, Welwyn Garden City

Hopfields, Hatfield

Cavendish Arms, Hatfield

Harrier, Hatfield

The Eight Bells, Hatfield

The Horse and Groom, Hatfield

The Great Northern, Hatfield

The Woodman Wildhill, Hatfield

The Stafford, Potters Bar

The Old Manor, Potters Bar

The Builders Arms, Potters Bar

The Plough, Cuffley

The Woodman Inn, Brookmans Park

Brookmans, Brookmans Park

Cock O' The North, Brookmans Park

Sibthorpe Arms, Welham Green

Hope and Anchor, Welham Green

Plume of Feathers, Tewin

The Grandison, Bramfield

The White Horse, Burnham Green

The Horns, Datchworth

The Tilbury, Datchworth

The Chequers Inn, Woolmer Green

The Red Lion, Woolmer Green

The Globe, Codicote

The Goat Inn, Codicote

Robin Hood and Little John, Codicote

Lytton Arms, Old Knebworth

The Station, Knebworth

If you're reopening on April 12 and aren't in our map or list, email daniel.mountney@archant.co.uk.