What pubs are reopening in Welwyn and Hatfield on April 12?
Published: 11:39 AM April 9, 2021 Updated: 11:45 AM April 9, 2021
Barrels of beer are arriving and excitement is building as pub gardens prepare to reopen on Monday, with lockdown restrictions easing across the country.
You can find the perfect spot for a pint with our interactive map and list of pubs in our area who will be welcoming back punters on April 12.
Pub gardens opening up on April 12:
- The Rose and Crown, Welwyn
- The Wellington, Welwyn
- The White Horse, Welwyn
- Cowper Arms, Welwyn
- The Waggoners, Welwyn
- North Star, Welwyn
- The Sheldan Inn, Welwyn Garden City
- The Doctors Tonic, Welwyn Garden City
- Attimore Hall, Welwyn Garden City
- The Chieftain, Welwyn Garden City
- Pear Tree Inn, Welwyn Garden City
- Hollybush, Welwyn Garden City
- The Sun Inn, Welwyn Garden City
- Long Arm Short Arm, Welwyn Garden City
- Hopfields, Hatfield
- Cavendish Arms, Hatfield
- Harrier, Hatfield
- The Eight Bells, Hatfield
- The Horse and Groom, Hatfield
- The Great Northern, Hatfield
- The Woodman Wildhill, Hatfield
- The Stafford, Potters Bar
- The Old Manor, Potters Bar
- The Builders Arms, Potters Bar
- The Plough, Cuffley
- The Woodman Inn, Brookmans Park
- Brookmans, Brookmans Park
- Cock O' The North, Brookmans Park
- Sibthorpe Arms, Welham Green
- Hope and Anchor, Welham Green
- Plume of Feathers, Tewin
- The Grandison, Bramfield
- The White Horse, Burnham Green
- The Horns, Datchworth
- The Tilbury, Datchworth
- The Chequers Inn, Woolmer Green
- The Red Lion, Woolmer Green
- The Globe, Codicote
- The Goat Inn, Codicote
- Robin Hood and Little John, Codicote
- Lytton Arms, Old Knebworth
- The Station, Knebworth
If you're reopening on April 12 and aren't in our map or list, email daniel.mountney@archant.co.uk.
