Welwyn Hatfield residents could face £300 fine for not checking if waste carrier has licence

A recent fly-tipping on Grubbs Lane, Hatfield on Tuesday September 24. Picture: WHBC. Archant

You could face a £300 fine for failing to check if your waste carrier has a licence.

New plans, which could get approval by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, might see penalties doled out for failure to check that waste has been disposed of legally.

This would mean that if the council traces fly-tipped waste back to you and finds your waste-carrier was not been licensed then you would receive a fine. These fixed penalty notices would also be issued to an unauthorised carrier, who is found to be carrying household waste collected directly from the occupier of a domestic property.

This would also apply where an individual is found to have transferred their household waste to an unauthorised person at a site that does not have a permit or exemption, for example a scrap yard that is operating illegally.

The proposed fine is £300, reduced to £200 if paid within ten days. The fine is currently at £180.

If you fail to pay then you could also be prosecuted and, if convicted in a Crown Court, face five years imprisonment.

But the council also notes in its report that there is no obligation to offer an alleged offender the option to discharge liability through a fine.

Welwyn Hatfield borough cllr Stephen Boulton, who is executive member for environment, said: "We all have a duty of care to ensure our waste is disposed of correctly, and to help deter illegal dumping we need everyone to be asking to see a licence.

"We know residents take pride in where they live and we hope that this will encourage everyone to be extra vigilant."

A simple system for checking whether your waste complies can be found by looking at the S.C.R.A.P code, which can be found online at one.welhat.gov.uk/S.C.R.A.P.

You can also check if your waste carrier is licensed by visiting: environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers

The report to have fines and new requirements has been approved at the council's environment overview and scrutiny committee - made of three Liberal Democrats, three Labour and five Conservative councillors - on Monday September 23.

It will now go to full council in November.