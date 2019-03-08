Are Welwyn Hatfield polling stations in the right place?

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is conducting a review of polling stations in the borough.

The review, which is required by law to take place every five years, will also look at polling districts.

It is proposed that there should be a change of polling stations in certain areas due to a change in electorate numbers and suitability of some stations. The review also seeks to ensure that the polling places designated are reasonably accessible to all electors and provide additional polling stations where applicable. Any electors or organisations within the constituency are encouraged to have their say, the consultation closes on October 1.

The council will then assess the responses to see if any changes need to be made. The results of the consultation will be published on November 15, with the final decision about potential changes being made at a full council meeting on November 25.

Rob Bridge, returning officer at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: "We are keen to hear from individuals and organisations to help ensure that all of our polling stations and polling districts are as accessible as possible. If you have any concerns or comments, this is your chance to share them with us."

Comments should be submitted to the Electoral Services Manager by October 1, either by email to elections@welhat.gov.uk or post to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts AL8 6AE.