Police prioritise antisocial behaviour, theft and burglaries in Welwyn Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 07:58 18 October 2019
Archant
Police say they will make antisocial behaviour (ASB), theft and burglaries top priorities in Welwyn Hatfield.
The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said they will tackle these crimes over the next three months, after receiving feedback from borough residents in September.
However the types of the incidents reported as being concerning by residents varied from north to south to west.
Welwyn Hatfield North, which includes Welwyn West, Welwyn East, Haldens, Sherrards, Handside, Peartree and Panshanger are most concerned about:
ASB by young people in the Town Centre and Woodhall, including noise issues, theft and criminal damage
Residential burglaries and thefts from vehicles in Handside
Bike theft in the Town Centre.
Welwyn Hatfield South, which includes Hollybush, Cuffley, Howlands, Northaw, Hatfield East, Hatfield South, Welham Green, Brookmans Park and Little Heath are most concerned about:
ASB at King George V Playing Fields and surrounding roads, including noise issues and arson
ASB and speeding in Tolmers Road, Cuffley
Residential burglaries in South Hatfield
Welwyn Hatfield West, which includes Hatfield Villages, Hatfield Central, Hatfield South West and the University of Hertfordshire, are most concerned about:
ASB in Hatfield Town Centre and in particular begging and street drinkers
Theft of and from vehicles in Birchwood and central Hatfield
Shoplifting in Hatfield Town Centre
You can give police instant anonymous feedback about crime or ASB in Welwyn Hatfield by using echo at bit.ly/police-welhat.