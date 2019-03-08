Police prioritise antisocial behaviour, theft and burglaries in Welwyn Hatfield

PCSO's out on the beat. Picture: Helen Drake. Archant

Police say they will make antisocial behaviour (ASB), theft and burglaries top priorities in Welwyn Hatfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said they will tackle these crimes over the next three months, after receiving feedback from borough residents in September.

However the types of the incidents reported as being concerning by residents varied from north to south to west.

Welwyn Hatfield North, which includes Welwyn West, Welwyn East, Haldens, Sherrards, Handside, Peartree and Panshanger are most concerned about:

ASB by young people in the Town Centre and Woodhall, including noise issues, theft and criminal damage

Residential burglaries and thefts from vehicles in Handside

Bike theft in the Town Centre.

Welwyn Hatfield South, which includes Hollybush, Cuffley, Howlands, Northaw, Hatfield East, Hatfield South, Welham Green, Brookmans Park and Little Heath are most concerned about:

ASB at King George V Playing Fields and surrounding roads, including noise issues and arson

ASB and speeding in Tolmers Road, Cuffley

Residential burglaries in South Hatfield

Welwyn Hatfield West, which includes Hatfield Villages, Hatfield Central, Hatfield South West and the University of Hertfordshire, are most concerned about:

ASB in Hatfield Town Centre and in particular begging and street drinkers

Theft of and from vehicles in Birchwood and central Hatfield

Shoplifting in Hatfield Town Centre

You can give police instant anonymous feedback about crime or ASB in Welwyn Hatfield by using echo at bit.ly/police-welhat.