Welwyn Hatfield police meet residents as part of Op Sceptre

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 September 2019

PC Adam Haines, PCSO Deborah Rogers, Anti-social behaviour officer David Slater and PC Ian Drury. Picture: Herts Police

PC Adam Haines, PCSO Deborah Rogers, Anti-social behaviour officer David Slater and PC Ian Drury. Picture: Herts Police

Police officers met with residents in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield on Wednesday as part of the national knife amnesty Operation Sceptre.

PCSO Anne Devine and PC Glenn Cook met with Welwyn Garden City commuters. Picture: Herts PolicePCSO Anne Devine and PC Glenn Cook met with Welwyn Garden City commuters. Picture: Herts Police

The Welwyn Hatfield West Safer Neighbourhood Team hosted a stall in Hatfield's Asda store to listen to local concerns and offer advice. They were also joined by anti-social behaviour officer David Slater from Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

PC Glenn Cook and PCSO Anne Devine from Welwyn Hatfield North's Safer Neighbourhood Team were on hand in Welwyn Garden City to explain the work being done to tackle knife crime in the borough.

Residents were given the opportunity to sign up to the neighbourhood watch scheme, and find out about a new public feedback system, Echo.

Sergeant Pauline Flanagan said: "Knife crime will not be tolerated in Welwyn Hatfield and we will continue to do all we can to help take knives off our streets and bring offenders to justice."

A knife bin will remain in Hatfield Police Station until tomorrow. Knives can be disposed of anonymously and without fear of prosecution.

If you are worried about knife crime in your area, call the non-emergency number 101. If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, always call 999.

