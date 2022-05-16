Welwyn Hatfield set to celebrate Platinum Jubilee in style

A host of events and nearly 50 street parties have been organised to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: PA

Welwyn Hatfield is set to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in style, with events and parties aplenty taking place across the weekend.

Nearly 50 official street parties are taking place, while council-organised events will also be put on to honour the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Wednesday, June 1, there will be a celebratory lunch at The Hive in Hatfield, with the following day seeing the lighting of the Jubilee Beacon at Welwyn Garden City’s Campus West.

Mill Green Museum will take people back in time to the 1950s and the start of the Queen’s reign, with Thursday’s Family Day having garden games, crafts, music and entertainment to enjoy.

Friday will see people party like it's 1952, with vintage cars, costumes and dancing at the Jubilee Vintage Day.

Elsewhere, Coronation Fountain and clock in Welwyn Garden City, and the canopy of lights in the Hatfield Arcade will be lit red, white and blue throughout the Bank Holiday weekend.

Monday, May 30, will also see the final tree of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative planted in in the redesigned Anniversary Gardens in WGC town centre.

To help people celebrate in style, the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has put together a special jubilee toolkit, with Jubilee-themed food and cocktail recipes, make-your-own bunting, party games, and even a Best of British Spotify playlist.

“We have an amazing set of events planned for the whole week of the Jubilee celebrations, culminating in the street parties that we’ve got a full toolkit of ideas for,” said council leader Tony Kingsbury.

“We think there’s something for all ages to really get excited about and we can’t wait for it all to begin.

“I’d encourage everyone to take a look at our Jubilee webpage for ideas and updates about the festivities. You can also find out the full list of road closures given the go-ahead by the county council to make way for this once in a lifetime occasion.”

For the council’s Platinum Jubilee party pack, visit one.welhat.gov.uk/queensplatinumjubilee.