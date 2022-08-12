Warning issued over park fires as hot weather continues

Herts Fire and Rescue have already been called to a number of fires across Welwyn Hatfield. - Credit: WHBC

Welwyn Hatfield residents have been warned about risk of park fires as the hot weather continues across the UK.

Herts Fire and Rescue have already been called to grass fires at Stanborough Park and King George V Playing Fields in Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has asked residents to remain ‘vigilant’ of risks in the hot weather to avoid further fires.

“It’s awful to see the impact these fires have left on our parks,” said Cllr Terry Mitchinson, executive member for community safety and parking.

“Thanks to the efforts of Herts Fire and Rescue the fires were quickly brought under control and no one was injured but, given the current heatwave, these could easily have developed into far more dangerous incidents.

“The vast majority of visitors to our parks behave responsibly but I ask everyone to remain vigilant while visiting our parks so we can all safely enjoy them.”

Group Commander Gareth Bradbury from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue was keen to issue advice to help stop fires, saying: “Our fire crews have attended an unprecedented number of calls to fires due to the hot and dry conditions in the last couple of weeks.

“Please help us to help you by not having campfires or bonfires and only BBQing in designated safe areas. Avoid using disposable BBQs in the current hot and dry conditions. Campfires and bonfires can easily get out of control in these conditions.

“You must ensure cigarettes are put out fully before disposing of them. Throwing them from a car window does not mean they have extinguished fully.

“Take all litter home with you, particularly glass.

“Call 999 immediately if you discover a fire. Please don’t try and tackle it yourself and stay safe.”

Emily Nicholls, general manager of outdoor facilities for the council’s leisure partner, GLL, added: “We are saddened by the recent fires at both Stanborough Park and King George V Playing Fields and the damage that these occurrences have caused to our beautiful parks.

“We would like to thank Herts Fire Service and Hertfordshire Police for their swift assistance.

“We want all park users to enjoy our facilities responsibly, while respecting the no naked flame policy. This will help avoid any further emergency situations and protect our parks and open spaces.”