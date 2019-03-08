Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield council sends out letters for historical rent arrears

PUBLISHED: 17:30 09 August 2019

Bailiffs were used by St Albans council on 2,942 occasions. Photo: Getty/Wavebreakmedia Ltd

Bailiffs were used by St Albans council on 2,942 occasions. Photo: Getty/Wavebreakmedia Ltd

Archant

Several people across Welwyn Hatfield have reported receiving letters about rent arrears dating back several years.

Residents who were under the impression they owed no money recieved letters regarding owed rent from over half a decade ago.

In some cases the total sum of money owed was less than £100 from five years ago.

A spokeswoman for the council said: "The council has sent a number of letters out to tenants regarding historical rent arears recently.

"We launched a new Income Service last year which has led to a review of former tenant arrears, and a tightening up of the procedure for claiming back rent which is owned from former tenancies.

"This is managed on a case by case basis, but letters would only have been sent out as a last resort to settle rent that has been confirmed as still owing."

The council website lists a number of actions they will take with regards to rent arrears for more information see welhat.gov.uk/council-and-social-housing/tenants/rent-and-finance/rent-arrears.

