Welwyn Hatfield council sends out letters for historical rent arrears

Bailiffs were used by St Albans council on 2,942 occasions. Photo: Getty/Wavebreakmedia Ltd Archant

Several people across Welwyn Hatfield have reported receiving letters about rent arrears dating back several years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents who were under the impression they owed no money recieved letters regarding owed rent from over half a decade ago.

In some cases the total sum of money owed was less than £100 from five years ago.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for the council said: "The council has sent a number of letters out to tenants regarding historical rent arears recently.

"We launched a new Income Service last year which has led to a review of former tenant arrears, and a tightening up of the procedure for claiming back rent which is owned from former tenancies.

"This is managed on a case by case basis, but letters would only have been sent out as a last resort to settle rent that has been confirmed as still owing."

The council website lists a number of actions they will take with regards to rent arrears for more information see welhat.gov.uk/council-and-social-housing/tenants/rent-and-finance/rent-arrears.