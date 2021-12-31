Officers spread festive cheer in Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Hatfield North Safer Neighbourhood Team were spreading cheer across Welwyn Garden City this festive season, donating gifts to a number of groups across the community.

The team – which included Sgt Emma Francis and PCSOs Richard Bunn, Sarah Skene and Clair Behling – collected donations from local shops including The Works, The Entertainer, Boots and WH Smith, as well as making their own donations.

Children and Young Adults Centre at the New QEII Hospital were among those to receive gifts. - Credit: Herts police

These were then gifted to the community, including the Children and Young Adults Centre at the New QEII Hospital and the New Zion Christian Fellowship Foodbank.

“The community is at the heart of what we do and so we wanted to spread some festive cheer and put smiles on faces,” said Sgt Francis.

“It’s been another tough year for everyone and we wanted to help those most in need.

Donations came from Welwyn Hatfield North Safer Neighbourhood Team officers and shops in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Herts police

“All the donations were greatly received and it was lovely to play our part in helping residents to have an enjoyable Christmas.

“I would like to thank all the businesses for their kind donations, plus PCSO Clair Behling who donated all the toys for the hospital.”