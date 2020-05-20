Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield artists and NHS workers take part in Portraits for NHS Heroes project

PUBLISHED: 09:07 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 20 May 2020

A Welwyn Garden City based artist's painting of two sisters at work. Picture: Donna Maria Kelly

A Welwyn Garden City based artist's painting of two sisters at work. Picture: Donna Maria Kelly

Archant

Welwyn Hatfield-based NHS health workers and artists have been participating in the Portraits for NHS Heroes project.

A portrait of Anya Bagley, a midwife at Barnet General Hospital from Welham Green. Picture: Sarah HarveyA portrait of Anya Bagley, a midwife at Barnet General Hospital from Welham Green. Picture: Sarah Harvey

The idea was created by Oxfordshire based artist Thomas Croft as a way to thank NHS workers.

Welwyn Garden City-based artist Donna Maria Kelly took part by painting two workers from Luton & Dunstable hospital.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “There’s a gorgeous story behind it, of two sisters who worked on shift together for the first time in weeks and weeks and were able to give each other a hug, she sent me a beautiful photo of it.”

Anna Evangelou a colorectal clinical nurse specialist from Barnet General. Picture: Sarah HarveyAnna Evangelou a colorectal clinical nurse specialist from Barnet General. Picture: Sarah Harvey

Artist Sarah Harvey painted a midwife from Barnet General Hospital who lives in Welham Green.

She said: “It’s such a good cause and I’d love to see her gets some recognition for doing what she does.

“Each one I’ve done has actually been quite emotional for me. I’m very grateful to everyone that has been helping our country through this pandemic.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Celebrating ‘acts of kindness’ during pandemic

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2020. Picture: Mental Health Foundation

Welwyn Garden City property developer makes Rich List

Inside the Chase New Homes Welwyn Garden City 'Times Square' housing project at the old Xerox site. Picture: Danny Loo

Internal division as Herts County Council urges parents to “support” summer school return

Hertfordshire's councillors and residents are split over government plans to re-open schools in the summer. Picture: Getty Images/Purestock

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Celebrating ‘acts of kindness’ during pandemic

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2020. Picture: Mental Health Foundation

Welwyn Garden City property developer makes Rich List

Inside the Chase New Homes Welwyn Garden City 'Times Square' housing project at the old Xerox site. Picture: Danny Loo

Internal division as Herts County Council urges parents to “support” summer school return

Hertfordshire's councillors and residents are split over government plans to re-open schools in the summer. Picture: Getty Images/Purestock

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield artists and NHS workers take part in Portraits for NHS Heroes project

A Welwyn Garden City based artist's painting of two sisters at work. Picture: Donna Maria Kelly

Coronavirus: British Horseracing Authority to publish fixture list

Horses pass a green light on a road crossing as they head out to the gallops at Newmarket

Volunteers deliver over 100 care packages to neurodiverse Welwyn Hatfield families

Packages going out to Welwyn-Hatfield families. Picture: Potential Kids.

Young Hatfield siblings collect supplies for food bank from neighbours

Emily and Bertie and the supplies they collected from their neighbours. Picture: Supplied

Welwyn Garden City property developer makes Rich List

Inside the Chase New Homes Welwyn Garden City 'Times Square' housing project at the old Xerox site. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24