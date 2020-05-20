Welwyn Hatfield artists and NHS workers take part in Portraits for NHS Heroes project
PUBLISHED: 09:07 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 20 May 2020
Welwyn Hatfield-based NHS health workers and artists have been participating in the Portraits for NHS Heroes project.
The idea was created by Oxfordshire based artist Thomas Croft as a way to thank NHS workers.
Welwyn Garden City-based artist Donna Maria Kelly took part by painting two workers from Luton & Dunstable hospital.
She said: “There’s a gorgeous story behind it, of two sisters who worked on shift together for the first time in weeks and weeks and were able to give each other a hug, she sent me a beautiful photo of it.”
Artist Sarah Harvey painted a midwife from Barnet General Hospital who lives in Welham Green.
She said: “It’s such a good cause and I’d love to see her gets some recognition for doing what she does.
“Each one I’ve done has actually been quite emotional for me. I’m very grateful to everyone that has been helping our country through this pandemic.”
