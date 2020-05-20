Welwyn Hatfield artists and NHS workers take part in Portraits for NHS Heroes project

A Welwyn Garden City based artist's painting of two sisters at work. Picture: Donna Maria Kelly Archant

Welwyn Hatfield-based NHS health workers and artists have been participating in the Portraits for NHS Heroes project.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A portrait of Anya Bagley, a midwife at Barnet General Hospital from Welham Green. Picture: Sarah Harvey A portrait of Anya Bagley, a midwife at Barnet General Hospital from Welham Green. Picture: Sarah Harvey

The idea was created by Oxfordshire based artist Thomas Croft as a way to thank NHS workers.

Welwyn Garden City-based artist Donna Maria Kelly took part by painting two workers from Luton & Dunstable hospital.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “There’s a gorgeous story behind it, of two sisters who worked on shift together for the first time in weeks and weeks and were able to give each other a hug, she sent me a beautiful photo of it.”

Anna Evangelou a colorectal clinical nurse specialist from Barnet General. Picture: Sarah Harvey Anna Evangelou a colorectal clinical nurse specialist from Barnet General. Picture: Sarah Harvey

Artist Sarah Harvey painted a midwife from Barnet General Hospital who lives in Welham Green.

She said: “It’s such a good cause and I’d love to see her gets some recognition for doing what she does.

“Each one I’ve done has actually been quite emotional for me. I’m very grateful to everyone that has been helping our country through this pandemic.”