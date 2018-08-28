Nativities take place across Welwyn Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 December 2018
Archant
At schools across Welwyn Hatfield, nativities have been in full swing.
At Hatfield’s Howe Dell Primary School, there were three performances.
Children in the early year groups put on a production of grumpy camel while Years 1 and 2 gave a lively version of the nativity.
Headteacher Debra Massey said: “It was a beautiful opportunity to bring a community together in candlelight and stunning singing at a Christingle from Years 3 to 6.
“The message of Christmas was well received by family and friends.”
At St Philip Howard Primary School, also in Hatfield, there were angels, kings and shepherds aplenty.
Little Health Primary School also pulled out all the stops to put on a well-received nativity performance.
Pupils at Welwyn St Mary’s also impressed families with their performance.