Nativities take place across Welwyn Hatfield

Welwyn St Mary's Primary School pupils performed a nativity. Picture: Supplied by the school Archant

At schools across Welwyn Hatfield, nativities have been in full swing.

Reception Children at St Philip Howard School, Hatfield, took part in a nativity production. Picture: Supplied by the school

At Hatfield’s Howe Dell Primary School, there were three performances.

Children in the early year groups put on a production of grumpy camel while Years 1 and 2 gave a lively version of the nativity.

Headteacher Debra Massey said: “It was a beautiful opportunity to bring a community together in candlelight and stunning singing at a Christingle from Years 3 to 6.

“The message of Christmas was well received by family and friends.”

Little Heath Primary School nativity. Picture: Supplied Little Heath Primary School nativity. Picture: Supplied

At St Philip Howard Primary School, also in Hatfield, there were angels, kings and shepherds aplenty.

Little Health Primary School also pulled out all the stops to put on a well-received nativity performance.

Pupils at Welwyn St Mary’s also impressed families with their performance.

Pupils from Howe Dell Primary in Hatfield put on a nativity performance and there was also a Christingle sing-a-long. Picture: Howe Dell Primary School

