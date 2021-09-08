Vote for your favourite hospitality venue in Welwyn Hatfield

Published: 5:37 PM September 8, 2021

Is Attimore Hall your favourite pub in Welwyn Hatfield? - Credit: Archant

Hospitality businesses have been pushed to the brink by the COVID-19 pandemic – and we’re here to support them as they get back on their feet.

Saturday, September 18, marks National Hospitality Day, a UK-wide initiative urges customers to leave no business behind as they look to recover.

Ahead of National Hospitality Day, you have the chance to vote for your favourite café and pub in Welwyn Hatfield from our shortlist.

Who will you vote for in the polls below?