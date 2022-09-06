Grant Shapps, MP for Welwyn Hatfield, said he will be a "strong, independent voice from the backbenches" - Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Grant Shapps MP will no longer serve in government as the Secretary of State for Transport.

The MP for Welwyn Hatfield said he will now be a "strong, independent voice on the backbenches" after his deposition following the appointment of Liz Truss as the UK's prime minister.

Mr Shapps has led the Department for Transport since July 24, 2019.

In a tweet, he said: "It has been a privilege to serve as Transport Secretary - a job I loved.

"Now I look forward to being a strong, independent voice on the backbenches, developing policies that will further the Conservative cause and the interests of my constituents in Welwyn Hatfield."

Grant Shapps MP on a Thameslink train with Will Durrant, journalist - Credit: Danny Loo

Liz Truss became prime minister today (Tuesday, September 6) following the resignation of Boris Johnson.

In a Conservative Party leadership election, which would ultimately determine the identity of a new prime minister, Liz Truss beat Rishi Sunak 81,326 votes to 60,399.

Prime minister Liz Truss with her husband Hugh O'Leary outside 10 Downing Streeet in London today (September 6) - Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Liz Truss at an audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral, Scotland today (September 6) as she is formally made prime minister - Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Mr Shapps entered the leadership race in its early stages, on July 9, 2022, but he withdrew his candidacy three days later on July 12 and endorsed Rishi Sunak.

The Hertfordshire-born politician is not the only minister who has been removed from cabinet.

Justice secretary Dominic Raab and health secretary Steve Barclay were also dispatched to the backbenches.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Greg Clark and Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs George Eustice and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Shailesh Vara have also left the government.

Former environment secretary George Eustice - Credit: James Manning/PA

Priti Patel will remain MP for Witham in Essex on the backbenches, she confirmed yesterday (September 5) - Credit: Andrew Boyers/PA

Priti Patel, home secretary, and Nadine Dorries, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, have handed letters resignation to Liz Truss.

In nearby Stevenage, Stephen McPartland MP announced he would be stepping down as Minister for Security in the Home Office yesterday after 61 days in post.

In his resignation letter, Mr McPartland said: "I have been clear in the over 12 years that I have been in Parliament that I do not seek ministerial office.

"I was asked to serve in an interim period to protect national security, make progress on the National Security Bill and Economic Crime Bill Part Two.

"I have relished the intellectual challenge of Bill Committee in particular and have seen the dedication and talent within our party, the civil service, law enforcement and security services as we have all worked together to protect the security of our great country.

"I have enjoyed my time in government but feel it is time to step aside for someone who wants to pursue the role on a more permanent basis."

Stephen McPartland, MP for Stevenage, resigned as security minister yesterday (September 5) - Credit: Will Durrant

In his time as transport secretary, Mr Shapps introduced a National Bus Strategy which evolved into the Bus Back Better policy.

By April 2022, Hertfordshire County Council's Intalink was given an indication it would receive £29.7 million for bus improvements in the county.

Mr Shapps has been vocal in his support for Ukraine by barring Russian airlines from UK airspace the same day as the Russian invasion on February 24 this year.

Former Secretary of State for Transport has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022 - Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

In October 2019, he wrote to the Civil Aviation Authority pledging his support to "modernise" the industry and protect aerodromes from private development.

In July 2020, Grant Shapps' department permitted e-scooter trials in 31 areas in England to promote a "green restart" to the economy after Covid-19 and to "assess the safety of e-scooters and their wider impacts".

Mr Shapps' department also created the Active Travel England body for walking and cycling, and installed Olympic cycling individual pursuit champion Chris Boardman as the nation's cycling commissioner in January 2022.

Grant Shapps oversaw the creation of an England Active Travel Commissioner, a post now held by former Olympian Chris Boardman - Credit: Lucy Ray/PA

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, former transport secretary Grant Shapps and former PM Boris Johnson at the Elizabeth line (Crossrail) opening in London - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Towards the end of his tenure, Mr Shapps oversaw the opening of the Elizabeth line in London and a funding negotiation with Transport for London after the organisation sustained losses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has criticised Mr Shapps' deal.

He said: "This deal is far from ideal.

"The government is still leaving TfL with a significant funding gap, meaning we will likely have to increase fares in the future and still proceed with some cuts to bus services.

"There are also onerous strings attached, such as the government’s condition requiring TfL to come up with options for reform of TfL’s pension scheme at pace, which could well lead to more industrial action and more disruption for commuters."

Strikes are taking place throughout the industry - including on Arriva buses in Hertfordshire and at railway firms nationwide.

Lis Truss is in the process of announcing a new cabinet and government today.