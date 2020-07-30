Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps begins quarantine after Spain trip

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 30 July 2020

Grant Shapps, the MP for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Richard Townshend.

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps has returned to the UK after a brief holiday in Spain.

The Transport Secretary – who lives in his constituency – cut his holiday short after quarantine measures were reintroduced for people visiting the country.

Mr Shapps, who flew out to Spain on Saturday, will now have to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

The decision to make Britons returning to the UK from Spain quarantine for 14 days followed a spike in the number of cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Speaking to media yesterday about the introduction of the quarantine period, Mr Shapps said: “We simply had to act. To not act would have been a dereliction of duty.

“I’m desperately sad and sorry for people who have lost their holidays, and I decided I needed to come home early and begin my 14 days quarantine, just to make sure I can get on with my job.”

