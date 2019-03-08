Advanced search

Guess who's on Question Time tonight

PUBLISHED: 14:26 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 10 October 2019

The BBC Question Time episode with MP Grant Shapps airs tonight. Picture: BBC.

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps will appear on the BBC's Question Time tonight.

Mr Shapps - who is currently Secretary of State for Transport - will join Labour MP Lisa Nandy, former Dragon's Den star Theo Paphitis, Extinction Rebellion spokesman Rupert Read and broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer.

The addition of Ms Hartley-Brewer has led many to call for a boycott of this episode.

Jolyon Maugham QC appears to have started the movement on Twitter with #BoycottBBCQT, after Ms Hartley-Brewer posted his home address on the social media site along with others.

The lawyer launched legal action with others to ensure that the Benn Act - which forces the government to have an extension after October 31 to the UK leaving the European Union - is followed.

Panellists will be in Beckenham and the show will be broadcasted at 10.35pm on BBC One.

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Joy Morgan’s family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Billie Piper’s ‘I Hate Suzie’ series filming in Potters Bar

'I Hate Suzie' being filmed on Park Avenue. Potters Bar. Picture: Jill Hellary.

Trains delayed after police called to Hatfield station

Great Northern trains are delayed between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City after police were called to Hatfield station. Picture: Great Northern

B****cks to Brexit: Lib Dems agree Welwyn Hatfield residents should be offended by one ‘B’ word, but not the other

Hertfordshire county councillor Barbara Gibson, who is also an MEP for East of England, and Welwyn Hatfield borough and county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture: Supplied.

