Guess who’s on Question Time tonight

The BBC Question Time episode with MP Grant Shapps airs tonight. Picture: BBC. Archant

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps will appear on the BBC's Question Time tonight.

Absolutely despicable of @bbcquestiontime. A fortnight after Hartley Brewer published the address of my family home, in a week in which she knew I had received death threats, our notional public service broadcaster puts her on its flagship.



Shame on it. Shame on it. https://t.co/4yh5qQBQ2x — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) October 9, 2019

Mr Shapps - who is currently Secretary of State for Transport - will join Labour MP Lisa Nandy, former Dragon's Den star Theo Paphitis, Extinction Rebellion spokesman Rupert Read and broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer.

The addition of Ms Hartley-Brewer has led many to call for a boycott of this episode.

Jolyon Maugham QC appears to have started the movement on Twitter with #BoycottBBCQT, after Ms Hartley-Brewer posted his home address on the social media site along with others.

The lawyer launched legal action with others to ensure that the Benn Act - which forces the government to have an extension after October 31 to the UK leaving the European Union - is followed.

Panellists will be in Beckenham and the show will be broadcasted at 10.35pm on BBC One.