Guess who's on Question Time tonight
PUBLISHED: 14:26 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 10 October 2019
Archant
Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps will appear on the BBC's Question Time tonight.
Mr Shapps - who is currently Secretary of State for Transport - will join Labour MP Lisa Nandy, former Dragon's Den star Theo Paphitis, Extinction Rebellion spokesman Rupert Read and broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer.
You may also want to watch:
The addition of Ms Hartley-Brewer has led many to call for a boycott of this episode.
Jolyon Maugham QC appears to have started the movement on Twitter with #BoycottBBCQT, after Ms Hartley-Brewer posted his home address on the social media site along with others.
The lawyer launched legal action with others to ensure that the Benn Act - which forces the government to have an extension after October 31 to the UK leaving the European Union - is followed.
Panellists will be in Beckenham and the show will be broadcasted at 10.35pm on BBC One.