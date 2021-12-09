Does Grant Shapps support drug testing in Parliament?

Exclusive

Westminster has found itself in another furore - after it was revealed that evidence of drug misuse was found in Parliament.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he will call in the Met police following claims that drug abuse is rife in the establishment.

Sir Lindsay - who is also MP for Chorley - is demanding a drugs crackdown, according to The Sunday Times including sniffer dogs in corridors - amid growing evidence of cannabis and cocaine being used openly.

Allegations include a claim that a former MP put his dealer on the parliamentary payroll as a way of paying him for drugs.

And, according to The Sunday Times report, the same former MP is rumoured to have dealt drugs and at least one parliamentary aide has been sacked for cocaine use.

Responding to the report, Sir Lindsay told Sky News: "The accounts of drug misuse in Parliament given to The Sunday Times are deeply concerning, and I will be raising them as a priority with the Metropolitan Police next week. I expect to see full and effective enforcement of the law.

"While parliament provides extensive support services for any staff or members who may need help with drug misuse - and I would encourage anyone struggling with such issues to take up such help - for those who choose to flout the law and bring the institution into disrepute the sanctions are serious."

The Welwyn Hatfield Times asked local MP Grant Shapps if he supports drug tests in Parliament.

Mr Shapps said: “Drugs are incredibly harmful on a number of levels. To yourself personally, damaging your physical and mental health; to those around you, through the effects of drug use and addiction; and to society through the financing of criminals, dealers, and violent gangs."

"It’s particularly unacceptable to read reports that this is happening in parliament. Working here, voting on laws - or as staff supporting those who do - we should all be setting a high standard in our conduct. I support the measures the Speaker and police are taking to deal with this issue.”