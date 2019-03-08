Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Hatfield motorcyclists urged to be secure rides following thefts

PUBLISHED: 15:17 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 13 August 2019

There were six thefts of motorbikes in July. Picture: Pixabay.

There were six thefts of motorbikes in July. Picture: Pixabay.

Archant

Police are advising motorcyclists in Welwyn Hatfield to keep their bikes secure, following an increase in thefts.

In July, six thefts were recorded and this month other incidents were reported - mainly targeting small engine 125cc motorcycles.

Sergeant James Stopford, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible for these thefts.

You may also want to watch:

"Unfortunately, some of the stolen motorcycles have been left insecure outside properties or parked on the street.

"I would urge motorcycle owners to consider leaving their vehicles out of view such as in a locked garage. If this is not possible, it is a good idea to leave them in a rear garden or a communal area that is out of sight.

"Please remember to also secure your motorcycle with a good quality lock. Cheaper locks can be cut through surprisingly easily, so it is worth investing in one which has good reviews."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report, through 101 or via an online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/contact.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman passes away after air ambulance called to Potters Bar

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar is a busy high street. Picture: Google Street View.

Police set up patrol at Welwyn Garden City playing fields due to anti-social behaviour

Police will patrol the playing fields. Picture: Archant

Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Cinema on the Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for three days of free movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

County council terminates contract with waste disposal company Veolia

Nearly 5,000 staff at Cambridgeshire County Council will reduce and re-use plastics before recycling in a bid to tackle waste. Picture: Alexis Duclos

Road closed between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield due to ‘large oil spillage’

The entrance to the south car park at Stanborough Lakes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman passes away after air ambulance called to Potters Bar

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar is a busy high street. Picture: Google Street View.

Police set up patrol at Welwyn Garden City playing fields due to anti-social behaviour

Police will patrol the playing fields. Picture: Archant

Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Cinema on the Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for three days of free movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

County council terminates contract with waste disposal company Veolia

Nearly 5,000 staff at Cambridgeshire County Council will reduce and re-use plastics before recycling in a bid to tackle waste. Picture: Alexis Duclos

Road closed between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield due to ‘large oil spillage’

The entrance to the south car park at Stanborough Lakes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Hatfield motorcyclists urged to be secure rides following thefts

There were six thefts of motorbikes in July. Picture: Pixabay.

Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness’ MovieFest at Knebworth postponed

Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuiness live cinema experience, MovieFest, featuring a screening of Dirty Dancing at Knebworth House has been cancelled.

Eusebio ready to hit the ground running as Welwyn Garden City finally start their season

Eusebio De Silva has been in fine form for WGC during pre-season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Yellow weather warning issued as thunderstorms forecast for tomorrow

A yellow weather warning has been issued as thunderstorms are expected across the East of England. Picture: MET Office

Arriva set to increase Welwyn Hatfield pupils’ bus fares

Arriva bus fares for Welwyn Hatfield pupils are to rise by 28 per cent in the upcoming autumn term. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists