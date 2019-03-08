Welwyn Hatfield motorcyclists urged to be secure rides following thefts

There were six thefts of motorbikes in July. Picture: Pixabay. Archant

Police are advising motorcyclists in Welwyn Hatfield to keep their bikes secure, following an increase in thefts.

In July, six thefts were recorded and this month other incidents were reported - mainly targeting small engine 125cc motorcycles.

Sergeant James Stopford, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible for these thefts.

"Unfortunately, some of the stolen motorcycles have been left insecure outside properties or parked on the street.

"I would urge motorcycle owners to consider leaving their vehicles out of view such as in a locked garage. If this is not possible, it is a good idea to leave them in a rear garden or a communal area that is out of sight.

"Please remember to also secure your motorcycle with a good quality lock. Cheaper locks can be cut through surprisingly easily, so it is worth investing in one which has good reviews."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/Report, through 101 or via an online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/contact.