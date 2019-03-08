Advanced search

Most popular baby names of 2018 in Welwyn Hatfield revealed

PUBLISHED: 10:22 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 30 August 2019

Oliver and Olivia were the most popular baby names in Welwyn Hatfield in 2018. Picture: Archant

Oliver and Olivia were the most popular baby names in Welwyn Hatfield in 2018. Picture: Archant

Archant

Oliver and Olivia top the list of the most popular baby names in Welwyn Hatfield last year.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 10 Olivias and 15 Olivers born in the borough in 2018, which were both also the most popular names in England and Wales.

You may also want to watch:

The name William came in second place for boys, with 13, and Ava, Amelia, Isabella, Poppy and Sienna came in joint second place for girls, with nine each.

The top 10 boys' names in Welwyn Hatfield were Oliver, William, George, James, Leo, Harry, Thomas, Theo, Lucas and Oscar.

The top 10 girls' names were Olivia, Ava, Amelia, Isabella, Poppy, Sienna, Isla, Ella, Sophia and Sophie.

In England and Wales Oliver and Olivia have topped the list for several years running, but in 2017 Welwyn Hatfield went against the trend, with the most popular names George for boys and Amelia and Isabella in joint first place for girls.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Woman who died in Welwyn Garden City from head injuries was Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Herts police

Should doors be white in Welwyn Garden City?

A black door. Picture: Pixabay.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

Provisional court date set for murder trial after death of former Welwyn Garden City councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Submitted.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman charged with murder after woman in her 60s dies in street

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her 60s in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Submitted

Woman who died in Welwyn Garden City from head injuries was Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Herts police

Should doors be white in Welwyn Garden City?

A black door. Picture: Pixabay.

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after Welwyn Garden City woman died last night

Police are guarding the scene at Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, where there is an ongoing murder investigation. Supplied.

Provisional court date set for murder trial after death of former Welwyn Garden City councillor

A woman murdered in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday has been named as Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Louise Lotz. Picture: Submitted.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Most popular baby names of 2018 in Welwyn Hatfield revealed

Oliver and Olivia were the most popular baby names in Welwyn Hatfield in 2018. Picture: Archant

Over 5,000 young people celebrate Welwyn Hatfield’s Big Summer

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's BIG Summer. Picture: WHBC.

Friendly Fires still burning bright after release of third album Inflorescent

St Albans band Friendly Fires have finally released their long-waited third album Inflorescent. Picture: Dan Wilton

James looking forward to playing Knebworth music festival Cool Britannia 2019

James will headline the Saturday night of this summer's Cool Britannia Festival at Knebworth Park

Hertfordshire: CPS brings charges in just over three per cent of recorded rapes

There were 841 recorded rapes in 2017/18 period in Herftordshire. Picture: Pixabay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists