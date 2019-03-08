Most popular baby names of 2018 in Welwyn Hatfield revealed

Oliver and Olivia top the list of the most popular baby names in Welwyn Hatfield last year.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 10 Olivias and 15 Olivers born in the borough in 2018, which were both also the most popular names in England and Wales.

The name William came in second place for boys, with 13, and Ava, Amelia, Isabella, Poppy and Sienna came in joint second place for girls, with nine each.

The top 10 boys' names in Welwyn Hatfield were Oliver, William, George, James, Leo, Harry, Thomas, Theo, Lucas and Oscar.

The top 10 girls' names were Olivia, Ava, Amelia, Isabella, Poppy, Sienna, Isla, Ella, Sophia and Sophie.

In England and Wales Oliver and Olivia have topped the list for several years running, but in 2017 Welwyn Hatfield went against the trend, with the most popular names George for boys and Amelia and Isabella in joint first place for girls.