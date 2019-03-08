First Welwyn Hatfield mental health conference attracts more than 200 people

The Welwyn Hatfield mental health conference from left to right: Lara McHale from Herts Mind Network, Jen Beer from HCC Public Health, Sarah Hobson-Riley from the Reach Free School, Debi Robert from YC Herts, Cllr Fiona Thomson and author of Herts Teen Brain Dr John Coleman. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Archant

More than 200 young people, parents and carers attended the borough's first mental health conference.

The Positive Youthful Minds event, organised by Welwyn Hatfield Council, involved several speakers and workshops covering a range of topics such as handling stress, anxiety and worry, and suicide prevention.

It was held at Bishop's Hatfield Girls' School, involved over 30 local mental health and wellbeing service providers, and was aimed at young people, parents, carers, professionals and teaching staff.

Councillor Fiona Thomson said mental health problems in young people have become more common - with one in 10 believed to be affected - which prompted the borough council to organise the conference along with mental health and wellbeing providers.

She said: "I hope that everyone who attended left feeling better equipped at supporting young people and children with their mental health and wellbeing."