New technology lets tenants track how far away their repair worker is on live map

Published: 4:50 PM January 14, 2021

MCM Live is used by other councils across the country. - Credit: WHBC

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and Mears are rolling-out new technology from next week to help tenants better connect with their operatives when booking a repair.

MCM Live is a platform that will allow tenants to track their Mears operative on a live map, receive an estimated time of arrival, chat with their operative and upload photos relating to the repair.

In addition to providing tenants with a better experience, it is hoped the new technology will help the council reduce the number of ‘no access’ appointments, improving the overall efficiency of the service.

It will also provide added peace-of-mind for tenants who will be able to check the operative’s name and photo with the ID presented on arrival.

Residents will receive a safe link in their appointment confirmation text message to access the new platform.

Cllr Nick Pace, executive member for housing and communities, said: “We’re committed to finding new ways of improving the repairs experience for tenants and these new features will help us deliver on that.

“MCM Live uses technology most of us will be familiar with from online shopping or using apps, so we hope as many tenants as possible will start enjoying the benefits when it launches next week.”

Colin Middlemass, chief operating officer for Mears, said: “We use MCM Live successfully for other council contracts across the country, and find it’s really well-received by tenants. It’s also helpful for our operatives too, as with the function of added photos it’s easier for them to make sure they have everything they need for the job.”