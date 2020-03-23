Advanced search

Over £1,500 raised for Hatfield-based Potential Kids by quizzers

PUBLISHED: 08:30 24 March 2020

Quiz night for Potential Kids by the Welwyn Hatfield Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg. Picture: WHBC.

Archant

A quiz night organised by the Welwyn Hatield mayor raised £1,500 for Hatfield-based Potential Kids.

Potential Kids, a small voluntary charity, aims to help neurodiverse (Autism, ADHD and related conditions) children and young people, their families and siblings by providing social and learning activity groups.

Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Councillor Roger Trigg, who organised the event, said: “I’m delighted the evening was such a success. Thank you to everyone who came along and supported the event, I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did.

“The money will help Potential Kids provide vital support to young people in our community who have with special education needs and disabilities and I’m proud to help raise awareness of such a worthwhile cause.”

Angela Gaughan, the charity’s founder, said: “It was a wonderful evening and a fun way to raise awareness of the important work Potential Kids does. We are dedicated to help improving the lives of local neurodiverse children and enabling our community to become even more inclusive. Thank you to the Mayor and everyone else involved with organising the quiz.”

The activities at the charity are currently closed, visit potentialkids.org or email angela@potentialkids.org for more information.

