Potential Kids named as Welwyn Hatfield mayor's charity of the year

Left to Right: Peter Lowe, Philippa Hoxha, Susanna Mateu, Mayor Councillor Roger Trigg, Angela Gaughan, and Deputy Mayor Councillor Peter Hebden. Picture: WHBC. Archant

New Welwyn Hatfield mayor Roger Trigg has named Potential Kids as his chosen charity for his year in office.

The Hatfield-based charity helps neurodiverse (autism, ADHD and related conditions) children and young people - and their families - by running activities like stay and play, computer programming, cycling lessons, and multi-functional sports.

Cllr Trigg said he is "looking forward to raising money for such a worthwhile cause".

Angela Gaughan, from Potential Kids, said: "We're absolutely thrilled to have been selected.

"Any donations will enable us as a small voluntary run organisation to improve the lives of local neurodiverse children and enable our community to become even more inclusive."

For more information about the charity, which is based in Woods Avenue, visit potentialkids.org.