More than 40,000 residents from across the borough have now had a COVID vaccine

Published: 12:02 PM March 26, 2021

Another week has gone by, and even more residents from across Welwyn Hatfield have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

While coronavirus cases continue to fall in our area, the WHT has complied the latest stats released by NHS England, which record the vaccination data by MSOA (Middle Layer Super Output Area).

The data, which is recorded on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database, is published each Thursday, and shows vaccinations of those living in Welwyn Hatfield on a neighbourhood level.

There are 16 MSOAs in Welwyn Hatfield.

A total of 43,453 residents have received at least one coronavirus vaccine as of March 14, up from 37,768 last week. The biggest chunk of those - 10,078 - are aged under 50.

Welwyn & Hatfield Garden Village became the area with the most residents vaccinated, with 3,317 having had at least one jab. Hatfield North & West sits in second place, with 3,198 of their population having received their vaccine.

Coming in in third is Welwyn Garden City Central & Handside, where a whopping 3,180 people have had their jab.

Across the UK, 25,319,634 vaccine doses have been administered. This data comes as we pass the anniversary of the first national lockdown.

