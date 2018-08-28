Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Hatfield Council makes new call for sites to build on

PUBLISHED: 13:22 09 January 2019

L: Inspector Melvyn Middleton at a Local Plan hearing in 2017. R: Welwyn Hatfield green belt land. Picture: WHBC/Save Symondshyde

L: Inspector Melvyn Middleton at a Local Plan hearing in 2017. R: Welwyn Hatfield green belt land. Picture: WHBC/Save Symondshyde

WHBC/Save Symondshyde

Welwyn Hatfield Council is making a further call for landowners to propose sites for consideration in the Local Plan.

Following a comprehensive study on the impact development that would likely have on the borough’s Green Belt, the council hopes that landowners will come forward with suitable sites in urban or what planners call ‘lower harm’ areas.

In December last year, government inspector Melvyn Middleton told the council to submit a new plan.

READ MORE: Inspector finds Welwyn Hatfield Local Plan ‘currently unsound’

Due to green belt concerns, the council’s plan had fallen short of the recommended 16,000 new homes until 2033, proposing to build 12,000 instead.

After the new call, submitted sites will be published for public comment and council officers will assess each site for its suitability for development.

A decision will then be made on which additional sites are included in the plan for consideration by the inspector.

Cllr Stephen Boulton, executive member for planning, said: “We’re seeking to identify as many options as possible to help us deliver the new homes our communities will need in the future, with the least harm to the Green Belt.

“Interested bodies and landowners can suggest sites, both large and small, that could be used for housing anywhere in Welwyn Hatfield.

“All potential options will be shared for public comment and undergo rigorous testing before any move forward as part of the Local Plan.”

The council will consider all suggestions, including sites that have been previously promoted.

The deadline to respond is Monday, 4 February 2019.

For further information see: www.welhat.gov.uk/callforsites2019

Topic Tags:

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Burglars steal safe from house in Welwyn Garden City

Burglars broke into a house in Welwyn Garden City and stole a safe.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

National Trophy cyclo-cross disappointment for Welwyn Wheelers’ Joe Kiely

Welwyn Wheelers' Joe Kiely (right) was third on the day and overall after the final round of the National Trophy Cyclo-cross series. Picture: WELWYN WHEELERS

Welwyn Hatfield Council makes new call for sites to build on

L: Inspector Melvyn Middleton at a Local Plan hearing in 2017. R: Welwyn Hatfield green belt land. Picture: WHBC/Save Symondshyde

Welwyn Hatfield MP calls for freeze on Gosling Sports Hall closure

Welwyn Hatfield's MP Grant Shapps has called for a moratorium on the closure of Gosling sports hall. Picture: Danny Loo/Grant Shapps

Welwyn Garden City mum: ‘Every day all I want is my son back’

Anthony Chapman and proud dad Michael. Picture: Supplied by Cheryl Chapman

The Favourite made in Hatfield wins 12 BAFTA nominations

Rachel Weisz as Sarah Churchill and Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in The Favourite, which was filmed on location at Hatfield House. This scene was shot in the Library at Hatfield House. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists