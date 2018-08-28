Welwyn Hatfield Council makes new call for sites to build on

Inspector Melvyn Middleton at a Local Plan hearing in 2017.

Welwyn Hatfield Council is making a further call for landowners to propose sites for consideration in the Local Plan.

Following a comprehensive study on the impact development that would likely have on the borough’s Green Belt, the council hopes that landowners will come forward with suitable sites in urban or what planners call ‘lower harm’ areas.

In December last year, government inspector Melvyn Middleton told the council to submit a new plan.

Due to green belt concerns, the council’s plan had fallen short of the recommended 16,000 new homes until 2033, proposing to build 12,000 instead.

After the new call, submitted sites will be published for public comment and council officers will assess each site for its suitability for development.

A decision will then be made on which additional sites are included in the plan for consideration by the inspector.

Cllr Stephen Boulton, executive member for planning, said: “We’re seeking to identify as many options as possible to help us deliver the new homes our communities will need in the future, with the least harm to the Green Belt.

“Interested bodies and landowners can suggest sites, both large and small, that could be used for housing anywhere in Welwyn Hatfield.

“All potential options will be shared for public comment and undergo rigorous testing before any move forward as part of the Local Plan.”

The council will consider all suggestions, including sites that have been previously promoted.

The deadline to respond is Monday, 4 February 2019.

For further information see: www.welhat.gov.uk/callforsites2019