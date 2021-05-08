News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Full list of Welwyn Hatfield results for Local Elections 2021

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 8:43 PM May 8, 2021    Updated: 9:18 PM May 8, 2021
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council offices. Picture: Archant

The Conservatives now hold a majority at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. - Credit: Archant

Residents from across Welwyn and Hatfield flocked to the polls to cast their votes in the borough, county and PCC elections on Thursday (May 6).

The votes for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council - which were counted and verified today - were declared at 7.45pm, with the Conservatives gaining five seats to gain a majority.

The council is now made of 28 Conservative seats, 11 Liberal Democrat and nine Labour seats.

The full results are as follows:

Brookmans Park and Little Heath Ward – Conservatives hold 

Graham Beevers (LAB) - 339 

Peter Basford (LD) - 232 

Stephen Boulton (CON) - 1559 

Turnout - 42.3 per cent 

Haldens Ward – Conservatives gain from Labour 

Sarah Butcher (GREEN) - 153  

Alastair Hellyer (CON) - 766 

Mike Larkins (LAB) - 589  

Rhiannon Richardson (LD) - 245 

Turnout - 36 per cent 

Handside Ward – Conservatives hold 

Helen Beckett (LAB) - 316 

Gemma Moore (LD) - 1003 

Ian Nendick (GREEN) - 208 

Fiona Thomson (CON) - 1317 

Turnout - 52.2 per cent 

Hatfield Central Ward – Conservatives gain from Labour 

Maureen Cook (LAB) - 571 

Michelle Kirk (LD) -122 

James Bond (CON) - 580 

Melvyn Jones (ATTCP) - 86 

Turnout - 25.1 per cent 

Hatfield East Ward – Conservatives hold 

Cathy Watson (LAB) - 552 

Richard Snowdon (LD) - 289 

James Lake (CON) - 810 

Ian Gregory (GREEN) - 165 

Turnout - 32.5 per cent 

Hatfield South West Ward – Conservatives gain from Labour 

James Broach (LAB) - 515 

Timothy Rowse (LD) - 510 

Craig Stanbury (CON) - 526 

Turnout - 28.7 per cent 

Hatfield Villages Ward – Conservatives hold 

Margaret Eames-Petersen (LAB) - 585 

Adam Edwards (LD) - 190 

Samuel Kasumu (CON) - 774 

Andreas Kukol (GREEN) - 150 

Turnout - 31.4 per cent 

Hollybush Ward - Conservatives hold 

Christopher Corbey-West (LD) - 148 

Claudia Ferlisi (GREEN) - 139 

Mbizo Mpofu (LAB) - 583 

Nick Pace (CON) - 653 

Turnout - 30.6 per cent 

Howlands Ward – Conservatives gain from Labour 

Konrad Basch (LD) - 190 

Alan Chesterman (LAB) - 680 

Steve McNamara (CON) - 962   

Turnout - 34.3 per cent 

Northaw and Cuffley Ward – Conservatives hold 

Shelia Barrett (LAB) - 223 

Elizabeth Johnson (LD) - 215 

Gail Ganney (CON) - 1328 

Turnout - 37.2 per cent 

Panshanger Ward – Conservatives hold 

Joshua Chigwangwa (LAB) - 343 

Darrell Panter (LD) - 491 

Stan Tunstall (CON) - 819 

Turnout - 36.9 per cent 

Peartree Ward – Liberal Democrats hold 

Steve Iwasyk (LAB) - 408 

Russ Platt (LD) - 578 

Hamish Haddow (CON) - 336 

Nicola Chapman (GREEN) - 109 

Turnout - 27.3 per cent 

Sherrards Ward – Conservatives hold 

Hilary Carlen (LAB) - 477 

Lesley Smith (GREEN) - 228 

Arvindkumar Thakkar (LD) - 575 

Flavia Wachuku (CON) - 767 

Turnout - 46 per cent 

Welham Green and Hatfield South Ward – Two seats, Conservatives gain, Liberal Democrats hold 

Gareth Aicken (LAB) - 258 

John Eames-Petersen (LAB) - 245 

Richard Griffiths (LD) - 525 

Paul Zukowskyj (LD) - 791 

Paul Lowe (CON) - 543 

Teresa Travell (CON) - 727 

Mia Americanos-Molinaro (FBM) - 42 

Turnout - 34.2 per cent 

Welwyn East Ward - Conservatives hold 

William Berrington (GREEN) - 241 

Julie Cragg (CON) - 1218 

Martine Davis (LAB) - 425 

Helen Harrington (LD) - 278 

Turnout - 42.2 per cent 

Welwyn West Ward – Conservative hold 

Penny Berrington (GREEN) - 262 

Daniel Carlen (LAB) - 251 

Alan Reimer (LD) - 194 

Paul Smith (CON) - 1231 

Turnout – 39.8 per cent 

Local Elections 2021
Welwyn Hatfield Council
Welwyn Garden City News
Welwyn News
Hatfield News

