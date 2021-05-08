Full list of Welwyn Hatfield results for Local Elections 2021

Published: 8:43 PM May 8, 2021 Updated: 9:18 PM May 8, 2021

The Conservatives now hold a majority at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. - Credit: Archant

Residents from across Welwyn and Hatfield flocked to the polls to cast their votes in the borough, county and PCC elections on Thursday (May 6).

The votes for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council - which were counted and verified today - were declared at 7.45pm, with the Conservatives gaining five seats to gain a majority.

The council is now made of 28 Conservative seats, 11 Liberal Democrat and nine Labour seats.

The full results are as follows:

Brookmans Park and Little Heath Ward – Conservatives hold

Graham Beevers (LAB) - 339

Peter Basford (LD) - 232

Stephen Boulton (CON) - 1559

Turnout - 42.3 per cent

Haldens Ward – Conservatives gain from Labour

Sarah Butcher (GREEN) - 153

Alastair Hellyer (CON) - 766

Mike Larkins (LAB) - 589

Rhiannon Richardson (LD) - 245

Turnout - 36 per cent

Handside Ward – Conservatives hold

Helen Beckett (LAB) - 316

Gemma Moore (LD) - 1003

Ian Nendick (GREEN) - 208

Fiona Thomson (CON) - 1317

Turnout - 52.2 per cent

Hatfield Central Ward – Conservatives gain from Labour

Maureen Cook (LAB) - 571

Michelle Kirk (LD) -122

James Bond (CON) - 580

Melvyn Jones (ATTCP) - 86

Turnout - 25.1 per cent

Hatfield East Ward – Conservatives hold

Cathy Watson (LAB) - 552

Richard Snowdon (LD) - 289

James Lake (CON) - 810

Ian Gregory (GREEN) - 165

Turnout - 32.5 per cent

Hatfield South West Ward – Conservatives gain from Labour

James Broach (LAB) - 515

Timothy Rowse (LD) - 510

Craig Stanbury (CON) - 526

Turnout - 28.7 per cent

Hatfield Villages Ward – Conservatives hold

Margaret Eames-Petersen (LAB) - 585

Adam Edwards (LD) - 190

Samuel Kasumu (CON) - 774

Andreas Kukol (GREEN) - 150

Turnout - 31.4 per cent

Hollybush Ward - Conservatives hold

Christopher Corbey-West (LD) - 148

Claudia Ferlisi (GREEN) - 139

Mbizo Mpofu (LAB) - 583

Nick Pace (CON) - 653

Turnout - 30.6 per cent

Howlands Ward – Conservatives gain from Labour

Konrad Basch (LD) - 190

Alan Chesterman (LAB) - 680

Steve McNamara (CON) - 962

Turnout - 34.3 per cent

Northaw and Cuffley Ward – Conservatives hold

Shelia Barrett (LAB) - 223

Elizabeth Johnson (LD) - 215

Gail Ganney (CON) - 1328

Turnout - 37.2 per cent

Panshanger Ward – Conservatives hold

Joshua Chigwangwa (LAB) - 343

Darrell Panter (LD) - 491

Stan Tunstall (CON) - 819

Turnout - 36.9 per cent

Peartree Ward – Liberal Democrats hold

Steve Iwasyk (LAB) - 408

Russ Platt (LD) - 578

Hamish Haddow (CON) - 336

Nicola Chapman (GREEN) - 109

Turnout - 27.3 per cent

Sherrards Ward – Conservatives hold

Hilary Carlen (LAB) - 477

Lesley Smith (GREEN) - 228

Arvindkumar Thakkar (LD) - 575

Flavia Wachuku (CON) - 767

Turnout - 46 per cent

Welham Green and Hatfield South Ward – Two seats, Conservatives gain, Liberal Democrats hold

Gareth Aicken (LAB) - 258

John Eames-Petersen (LAB) - 245

Richard Griffiths (LD) - 525

Paul Zukowskyj (LD) - 791

Paul Lowe (CON) - 543

Teresa Travell (CON) - 727

Mia Americanos-Molinaro (FBM) - 42

Turnout - 34.2 per cent

Welwyn East Ward - Conservatives hold

William Berrington (GREEN) - 241

Julie Cragg (CON) - 1218

Martine Davis (LAB) - 425

Helen Harrington (LD) - 278

Turnout - 42.2 per cent

Welwyn West Ward – Conservative hold

Penny Berrington (GREEN) - 262

Daniel Carlen (LAB) - 251

Alan Reimer (LD) - 194

Paul Smith (CON) - 1231

Turnout – 39.8 per cent