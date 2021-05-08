Full list of Welwyn Hatfield results for Local Elections 2021
Residents from across Welwyn and Hatfield flocked to the polls to cast their votes in the borough, county and PCC elections on Thursday (May 6).
The votes for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council - which were counted and verified today - were declared at 7.45pm, with the Conservatives gaining five seats to gain a majority.
The council is now made of 28 Conservative seats, 11 Liberal Democrat and nine Labour seats.
The full results are as follows:
Brookmans Park and Little Heath Ward – Conservatives hold
Graham Beevers (LAB) - 339
Peter Basford (LD) - 232
Stephen Boulton (CON) - 1559
Turnout - 42.3 per cent
Haldens Ward – Conservatives gain from Labour
Sarah Butcher (GREEN) - 153
Alastair Hellyer (CON) - 766
Mike Larkins (LAB) - 589
Rhiannon Richardson (LD) - 245
Turnout - 36 per cent
Handside Ward – Conservatives hold
Helen Beckett (LAB) - 316
Gemma Moore (LD) - 1003
Ian Nendick (GREEN) - 208
Fiona Thomson (CON) - 1317
Turnout - 52.2 per cent
Hatfield Central Ward – Conservatives gain from Labour
Maureen Cook (LAB) - 571
Michelle Kirk (LD) -122
James Bond (CON) - 580
Melvyn Jones (ATTCP) - 86
Turnout - 25.1 per cent
Hatfield East Ward – Conservatives hold
Cathy Watson (LAB) - 552
Richard Snowdon (LD) - 289
James Lake (CON) - 810
Ian Gregory (GREEN) - 165
Turnout - 32.5 per cent
Hatfield South West Ward – Conservatives gain from Labour
James Broach (LAB) - 515
Timothy Rowse (LD) - 510
Craig Stanbury (CON) - 526
Turnout - 28.7 per cent
Hatfield Villages Ward – Conservatives hold
Margaret Eames-Petersen (LAB) - 585
Adam Edwards (LD) - 190
Samuel Kasumu (CON) - 774
Andreas Kukol (GREEN) - 150
Turnout - 31.4 per cent
Hollybush Ward - Conservatives hold
Christopher Corbey-West (LD) - 148
Claudia Ferlisi (GREEN) - 139
Mbizo Mpofu (LAB) - 583
Nick Pace (CON) - 653
Turnout - 30.6 per cent
Howlands Ward – Conservatives gain from Labour
Konrad Basch (LD) - 190
Alan Chesterman (LAB) - 680
Steve McNamara (CON) - 962
Turnout - 34.3 per cent
Northaw and Cuffley Ward – Conservatives hold
Shelia Barrett (LAB) - 223
Elizabeth Johnson (LD) - 215
Gail Ganney (CON) - 1328
Turnout - 37.2 per cent
Panshanger Ward – Conservatives hold
Joshua Chigwangwa (LAB) - 343
Darrell Panter (LD) - 491
Stan Tunstall (CON) - 819
Turnout - 36.9 per cent
Peartree Ward – Liberal Democrats hold
Steve Iwasyk (LAB) - 408
Russ Platt (LD) - 578
Hamish Haddow (CON) - 336
Nicola Chapman (GREEN) - 109
Turnout - 27.3 per cent
Sherrards Ward – Conservatives hold
Hilary Carlen (LAB) - 477
Lesley Smith (GREEN) - 228
Arvindkumar Thakkar (LD) - 575
Flavia Wachuku (CON) - 767
Turnout - 46 per cent
Welham Green and Hatfield South Ward – Two seats, Conservatives gain, Liberal Democrats hold
Gareth Aicken (LAB) - 258
John Eames-Petersen (LAB) - 245
Richard Griffiths (LD) - 525
Paul Zukowskyj (LD) - 791
Paul Lowe (CON) - 543
Teresa Travell (CON) - 727
Mia Americanos-Molinaro (FBM) - 42
Turnout - 34.2 per cent
Welwyn East Ward - Conservatives hold
William Berrington (GREEN) - 241
Julie Cragg (CON) - 1218
Martine Davis (LAB) - 425
Helen Harrington (LD) - 278
Turnout - 42.2 per cent
Welwyn West Ward – Conservative hold
Penny Berrington (GREEN) - 262
Daniel Carlen (LAB) - 251
Alan Reimer (LD) - 194
Paul Smith (CON) - 1231
Turnout – 39.8 per cent