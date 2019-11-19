Advanced search

Liberal Democrat candidate for Welwyn Hatfield Paul Zukowskyj on why you should vote for him in the General Election

PUBLISHED: 11:02 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 19 November 2019

The Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.

The Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.

Paul Zukowskyj, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield, has explained why you should vote for him in the 2019 General Election.

"I have lived and raised my family in Hatfield since 2002. I care passionately about my local community; I have been a county councillor for Hatfield South since May 2013 and a borough councillor for Welham Green and Hatfield South since 2016.

I led the eight-year campaign against the New Barnfield incinerator planned for Hatfield and will continue to campaign against over-development and concreting over our green spaces.

I will push for greener waste management and more sustainable viable alternatives to the housing crisis that safeguards our existing communities and builds a better future.

Liberal Democrats would put tackling the climate emergency at the heart of government. As your MP, I'll make the climate crisis a deal-breaker in how I vote in Parliament and take action on day one to ensure our children can breathe cleaner air and live healthier lives.

A Liberal Democrat government will stop Brexit and use the £50 billion remain bonus to invest in public services and tackle inequality.

That means that we can invest in the services that help you to go about your daily lives.

We will continue to invest in the NHS such as our Urgent Care Centre and mental health clinics, our schools and provide better and more reliable public transport to stop our elderly residents and rural communities becoming isolated.

As a parent, I know how hard it is to provide for one's family. Under a Liberal Democrat government, working parents would receive 35 hours a week free childcare from the day their baby turns nine months old.

This would give parents more choice about when they return to work and unlock their untapped potential for our economy. This is part of our bold plan to build a brighter future for all.

Our fully costed manifesto will set out an alternative way for Welwyn Hatfield. A greener way. A better way. As your MP, I will bring your concerns to the heart of Westminster, and together we will build a stronger community for generations to come".

If you want to apply to vote in this election please go to gov.uk/register-to-vote by 11.59pm on November 26.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Skate park could soon be off Welwyn Garden City’s Wheat Quarter plans

Welwyn Garden City skate boarding. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Garden City’s Morrisons announces a 3-course Christmas dinner for less than a tenner

The Christmas Meal Deal will cost less than £10. Photo: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Hatfield Labour candidate urges followers to mention her visibility in email

Rosie Newbigging is the Labour parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Supplied.

