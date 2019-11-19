Liberal Democrat candidate for Welwyn Hatfield Paul Zukowskyj on why you should vote for him in the General Election

The Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj. Archant

Paul Zukowskyj, the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield, has explained why you should vote for him in the 2019 General Election.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

"I have lived and raised my family in Hatfield since 2002. I care passionately about my local community; I have been a county councillor for Hatfield South since May 2013 and a borough councillor for Welham Green and Hatfield South since 2016.

I led the eight-year campaign against the New Barnfield incinerator planned for Hatfield and will continue to campaign against over-development and concreting over our green spaces.

I will push for greener waste management and more sustainable viable alternatives to the housing crisis that safeguards our existing communities and builds a better future.

Liberal Democrats would put tackling the climate emergency at the heart of government. As your MP, I'll make the climate crisis a deal-breaker in how I vote in Parliament and take action on day one to ensure our children can breathe cleaner air and live healthier lives.

You may also want to watch:

A Liberal Democrat government will stop Brexit and use the £50 billion remain bonus to invest in public services and tackle inequality.

That means that we can invest in the services that help you to go about your daily lives.

We will continue to invest in the NHS such as our Urgent Care Centre and mental health clinics, our schools and provide better and more reliable public transport to stop our elderly residents and rural communities becoming isolated.

As a parent, I know how hard it is to provide for one's family. Under a Liberal Democrat government, working parents would receive 35 hours a week free childcare from the day their baby turns nine months old.

This would give parents more choice about when they return to work and unlock their untapped potential for our economy. This is part of our bold plan to build a brighter future for all.

Our fully costed manifesto will set out an alternative way for Welwyn Hatfield. A greener way. A better way. As your MP, I will bring your concerns to the heart of Westminster, and together we will build a stronger community for generations to come".

If you want to apply to vote in this election please go to gov.uk/register-to-vote by 11.59pm on November 26.