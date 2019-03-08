Welwyn Hatfield Lib Dems organise rally for people’s vote march

Welwyn Hatfield Lib dems on a previous people's vote march last year. Picture: supplied supplied

With a mass protest on the horizon this Saturday demanding a people’s vote on Brexit, Welwyn Hatfield’s Liberal Democrats are organising a rally locally before heading on the march in London.

Taking place just six days before the UK is currently slated to leave the EU, the protest is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people.

Welwyn Hatfield’s Lib Dems, like the wider party, have long supported a Remain position and a people’s vote, and organised a similar delegation for a previous major protest in October.

However this time there’s also a send-off rally in Welwyn Garden City for those who can’t make it to London.

Barbara Gibson, county councillor for Haldens, explained that outside the Howard Centre, before they board the trains, there will be a Brexitometer and a chance to co-sign protest placards.

“I think people who’ve never been on a march - and I was that way a few years ago - they might not know what to expect, but this march is really family friendly,” she said.

“There will be people from infants to octogenarians.”

They will also be taking short videos with people’s messages to Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps.

Councillor Gibson said that previously, when she was standing for election as a Lib Dem councillor she didn’t talk about Brexit much on the doorstep, as Welwyn Hatfield voted to leave.

“Now you can’t avoid talking about it because people bring it up,” she said.

“They say what a mess it is, even if they think we should leave the EU.

“People are realising that whether we leave with a deal or with no deal, that it’s not over.

“It’s just going to keep going on.

“The one thing that Parliament does have a clear view on is that an exit with no deal is completely unacceptable.

“The only way forward, I believe, is to allow a people’s vote, which is why we are marching.”

The group will meet at the main entrance to the Howard Centre at 9.45am, and will catch the 10.52am train to Finsbury Park before making their way to the Dorchester Hotel for the 12pm protest start time.