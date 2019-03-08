Poll

B****cks to Brexit: Lib Dems agree Welwyn Hatfield residents should be offended by one 'B' word, but not the other

Hertfordshire county councillor Barbara Gibson, who is also an MEP for East of England, and Welwyn Hatfield borough and county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture: Supplied. Archant

Welwyn Hatfield's Liberal Democrats agree that residents should be offended by one 'B' word in the 'B****cks' to Brexit' slogan - but not the one some have raised an eyebrow about.

Last week, borough residents received the latest leaflet from the anti-Brexit party with a swear word on the front in big letters.

Robert Twigg, who got a leaflet through his door on Sunday, objected to the "rude words" being used on "publicly distributed leaflets".

One woman took to Facebook to air her frustration that her parents, who got the leaflet, had to explain to her children what the "word at the bottom means".

But Lib Dem Herts county councillors Dr Barbara Gibson and Paul Zukowskyj, who represent Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield respectively, felt the "strong language" was necessary in the same way you might try "to stop your bus driver from hurtling off a cliff".

"I do want to apologise to those residents who are sincerely offended by our use of the 'B-word'. I agree, Brexit is obscene. A no-deal Brexit even more so," the two county councillors said in a joint statement.

"Liberal Democrats have been clear from the start that we will do whatever we can to stop Brexit. Many many people support that position, and more are joining our party every day, from every party, specifically because we are very clear in our position."