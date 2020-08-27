Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield Lib Dem chair ‘forced’ to resign citing ‘no choice’ in leaked email

PUBLISHED: 10:23 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 27 August 2020

Cllr Helen Quenet. Picture: Kevin Lines

Cllr Helen Quenet. Picture: Kevin Lines

Archant

An email by the chair of the Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats to her party states she has stepped-down as she was “forced” to with “no choice”.

The email from Helen Quenet, chair of the Welwyn Hatfield Lib Dems, to members of her party. Picture: SuppliedThe email from Helen Quenet, chair of the Welwyn Hatfield Lib Dems, to members of her party. Picture: Supplied

Helen Quenet, who is a borough councillor for Welham Green and Hatfield South, announced her resignation before the party is to elect a leader in a few hours.

Cllr Quenet also sent pro-Layla Moran – one of the candidates standing for Westminster leader along with MP Ed Davey – tweets a few days prior to tendering her resignation from the official Welhat Lib Dem account, which have since been deleted.

In an email seen by The WHT which was sent to Welwyn Hatfield Lib Dems she said: “Really unhappy to be forced to do this but I really don’t have a choice.”

“I cannot give details but I don’t believe I can carry out some of the key functions as chair as things now stand.”

But the councillor has dismissed the leadership contest as reason for her sudden resignation, saying: “I have access to three twitter accounts, my own, the WelHat LD one and my business one. I frequently tweet to the wrong account and then have to delete tweets.”

Instead, she has cited personal, professional and business reasons for making the decision to tender her resignation.

She told The Welwyn Hatfield Times: “Context is everything in regards to my resignation. 2020 has been a difficult and strange year for everyone.

“The cancelled May election means double elections next year, borough and county. As I am the party agent this is going to require twice the work next May. I will also be standing as county councillor for Hatfield East Division so my plate is more than full with that and my existing borough councillor role in Welham Green and Hatfield South.

“The post of chair is very demanding of time and admin and finance heavy, which I don’t enjoy. I much prefer working with residents and helping them with their problems, that’s why I came into politics.

“Another impact of COVID-19 has been on my business. As an online business, trade has been good this year. My business is creative and I love doing it. More time at home has meant more time doing the work I love.

“I know what I want to spend my time doing and it’s not being chair.”

Leader of the Lib Dems Cllr Malcolm Cowan directed The Welwyn Hatfield Times to Cllr Quenet when we asked him for a response.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dozens of University of Hertfordshire staff at risk of redundancy

The University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland campus in Hatfield

Council damages wallpaper as part of electrical work to Hatfield house and ‘refuses’ to make repairs

Damage caused by electrical repairs at a Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council home with the top picture being a hole under the toilet. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

Police investigate assault after two cars crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating an incident in which two cars collided in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Kellie Sutton’s grave without headstone on third anniversary of her death

Kellie Sutton's grave does not currently have a headstone. Picture: Supplied.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Dozens of University of Hertfordshire staff at risk of redundancy

The University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland campus in Hatfield

Council damages wallpaper as part of electrical work to Hatfield house and ‘refuses’ to make repairs

Damage caused by electrical repairs at a Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council home with the top picture being a hole under the toilet. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Hertfordshire speed limit consultation could see 20mph zones introduced to protect pedestrians and cyclists

A consultation on Hertfordshire speed limits has been launched.

Police investigate assault after two cars crash in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating an incident in which two cars collided in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Kellie Sutton’s grave without headstone on third anniversary of her death

Kellie Sutton's grave does not currently have a headstone. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

I Hate Suzie star Billie Piper reveals more about her new Sky series

Billie Piper as Suzie Pickles in Sky original series I Hate Suzie. Picture: Sky UK / Ollie Upton

From shock and denial to fear and anger – an episode by episode guide to I Hate Suzie

Billie Piper stars in a bold Sky original drama I Hate Suzie about the moment in life when the mask slips. Picture: Sky UK / Des Willie

TV sitcom supremos’ live streamed comedy show from St Albans theatre

Brian Leveson, Paul Minett and the cast of The Booze Cruise. Picture: supplied by Company of Ten

Virtual folk festival nets £21,000 for performers and WGC charity Willow

Willow supporters at last year's Folk by the Oak music festival in Hatfield. Picture: Daniel Naylor

‘A stalker’s paradise’ - Hertfordshire victim whose naked pictures were shared on anonymous forum speaks out

A number of women from Hertfordshire have had their pictures and identity shared in an anonymous online forum. Picture: HyperionPixels