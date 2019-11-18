Welwyn Hatfield Labour candidate urges followers to mention her visibility in email

The Welwyn Hatfield Labour parliamentary candidate Rosie Newbigging urged her followers in an email - accidently copying in this newspaper - to say how visible she has been as a candidate.

Ms Newbigging, also suggested on Friday that a Ms Ullo could mention her work on the New QEII's Urgent Care Centre, on housing issues, against the proposed urban quarry at Ellenbrook fields and against school cuts.

Three days later the Welwyn Hatfield Times received a letter from a resident called Mr J.V. Ullo from Little Heath.

Mr Ullo's email says Ms Newbigging's rival candidate Grant Shapps, a Conservative, is 'missing' from his constituency.

"Grant Shapps may have a high profile again - as Transport Secretary no less - but there must be a signalling fault, because I haven't seen him or even heard from him," he writes.

He added: "Where is he? Why doesn't he respond? I notice the Labour candidate for his seat out and about - in fact, Rowena Newbigging has been visible since at least the summer campaigning for issues that affect us all.

"It's clear that Mr Shapps expects to win Welwyn Hatfield without much effort, and, as ever, large posters appear on the Hatfield estate to help.

"In reality, he needs to work harder and do more for this constituency and focus less on his ambition."

It is now the second time that Ms Newbigging has copied in letters@whtimes.co.uk to an email thread.

On November 8, she also asked several Welwyn Hatfield borough councillors from the Labour Party to respond about Mr Shapps's comments in regards to an article on East and North Herts NHS staff taking more and more time off due to stress.

She said in the email, "Any chance someone could do a letter in to WH Times about Shapps' comments, please" and included the link to the article.

In this case she realised her error and asked for the Welwyn Hatfield Times to delete the email.

Ms Newbigging responded by saying she was "surprised" that it was thought this could be news but was "happy to provide a comment in the interests of openness and transparency".

"It is quite usual for candidates to encourage their supporters to declare endorsement publicly for a candidate and several local people have already endorsed me publicly," she said.

"[And] a few people have contacted me asking how they could help and for people who don't want to or can't canvass, writing to the local paper is a way to show support for my campaign".

